Tropical Storm Debby slowly exits Florida: what's next for the coming days?

Debby is a tropical storm that will move slowly between 5 and 8 mph toward South Carolina. The heaviest rain will continue to affect North Florida even as the storm moves over Georgia during the next 24 hours.

Eastern Georgia and South Carolina can expect rainfall to reach up to 30 inches through the end of the week. For North Florida, there could still be 8 to 10 inches falling, especially from Jacksonville westward to east of Tallahassee and north of Gainesville.

For the rest of the Peninsula, there will still be some rainbands swinging through at least until Tuesday evening. Some of these rainbands could still have some strong storms embedded. In between these rainbands, there will be pockets of drier air, where we could see good periods of sunshine. Breezy conditions will prevail.

As Debby stays near South Carolina the winds will be pushing from the north, this will make it feel very nice across north and central Florida, with humidity levels much more comfortable. Some of this drier air could even reach South Florida.