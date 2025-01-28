Palm Beach International Boat Show returns with extra day

The Palm Beach International Boat show is back, with an extra day for fun in the sun.

The boat show — showcasing more than 800 watercraft — now runs from March 19 to March 23. Organizers added an extra day this year to meet high demand.

In 2022, the event in West Palm Beach generated more than $1.5 for the state, about $725 million of which is attributed to sales alone, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

That’s sailing fairly close to their neighbors in Broward County, home to the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. According to the most recently available economic impact report, the Fort Lauderdale event generated $1.79 billion and roughly $709 million in sales.

READ MORE: Most Florida boat operators in crashes haven't completed free safety courses, says official

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.