Don Toliver and Ella Langley top the Billboard charts

Bad Bunny hops up the charts in the aftermath of his big wins at the Grammys, but it's rapper Don Toliver who lands at the top of the Billboard albums chart. On the Hot 100 singles chart, country singer Ella Langley claims her first-ever No. 1 song with "Choosin' Texas," while Noah Kahan debuts with the highest-placing song of his career to date.

TOP STORY

This week, the Billboard charts reflect a post-Grammys surge — as well as the relative calm before the storm of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. So it's no surprise that the Puerto Rican superstar's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS takes a giant leap up the charts, zipping from No. 9 to No. 2.

Still, a huge leap in his numbers wasn't enough for Bad Bunny to reclaim the Billboard 200's top spot. That honor went to rapper Don Toliver, whose new album Octane has racked some of the biggest single-week numbers of his career. (Read more about the record here.) Both of Toliver's albums as a member of the hip-hop collective JACKBOYS hit No. 1, and he's released four other albums that have landed in the top 10, but this is his first solo project to top the Billboard 200.

Given how much of Toliver's chart success is derived from his massive streaming audience — and given the tendency of streaming numbers to carry over from week to week — Octane appears to be in good shape to stick around for a while. But it'll have stiff competition for No. 1 next week: Not only will DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS get a huge bump from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, but the two records will also be joined on the charts by J. Cole's new album, The Fall-Off. All six of The Fall-Off's predecessors have hit No. 1, so it'll be hard for anyone — even Bad Bunny — to fend it off.

TOP ALBUMS

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, many different records rise in the aftermath of the Grammy Awards telecast — including Justin Bieber's SWAG (which jumps from No. 97 to No. 24) and Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken, which re-enters the chart at No. 120. And the continued rollout of trailers for the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has helped send the late superstar's greatest-hits set Number Ones back onto the chart at No. 18.

But Jackson and the various Grammy stars aren't the only ones finding success on the charts this week: The Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan just dropped the first single from an album called The Great Divide — more on the song below — and renewed interest in Kahan's music has helped send his breakthrough album Stick Season back into the top 10 for the first time since 2024. Kahan also got a boost from the announcement of a summer stadium tour, as well as his music video airing during the Grammys' commercial time.

Also, as if there weren't enough Bad Bunny news on this week's charts, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is one of several records by the singer to benefit from his win for album of the year. Other entries in Bad Bunny's catalog also take big leaps this week: Un Verano Sin Tí climbs to No. 16, while YHLQMDLG and Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana re-enter the chart.

TOP SONGS

Last week in this space, some fool confidently declared that Olivia Dean was nicely positioned to hit No. 1 with her breakthrough single, "Man I Need." After all, last week's chart-topper — Harry Styles' new single, "Aperture" — was bound to dip slightly after the initial wave of interest wore off. (It falls to No. 12 this week.) And, more to the point, Dean was sure to receive an uptick in plays from her performance and best new artist win on the recent Grammy Awards telecast. It was bound to happen!

And yet "Man I Need" sits at No. 2, blocked by the ascent of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas." That track is a bona fide country blockbuster, as it becomes just the fourth song (and first by a woman) ever to top the Hot 100, the Hot Country Songs chart and the Country Airplay chart simultaneously. As a reflection of the way streaming has reshaped the charts, the other three songs to hold that particular trifecta all came out within the past few years: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Post Malone's "I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)" and Wallen's "Last Night."

Langley's song seems destined to hang around in the top 10 for a good long time: It's the most prolifically streamed song in the country, and Langley will only get more press attention as she readies her new album Dandelion for release in April. (Its title track debuts on this week's Hot 100 at No. 37.) Still, "Choosin' Texas" did get an unusually large number of sales this week — thanks to 12,000 copies sold — and that figure doesn't seem terribly sustainable. So Dean may yet get her chance, thanks in part to the enormous amount of airplay "Man I Need" has generated.

Two other songs crash this week's top 10. Thanks to Bad Bunny's album of the year win and the run-up to the Super Bowl, "DtMF" re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 10, and Noah Kahan's new single "The Great Divide" debuts at No. 6, making it the highest-charting song of Kahan's career. ("Stick Season" peaked at No. 9 in 2024.)

Finally, it pays to have the most widely streamed album in the country: As Octane roars to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Don Toliver also lands all 18 of its songs in the Hot 100, led by "Body" at No. 14.

Copyright 2026 NPR