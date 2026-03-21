Florida grapples with worst drought in more than 20 years

Florida is grappling with its most significant drought in more than two decades, as dry conditions continue to intensify across the state.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, all 67 counties are experiencing some level of drought, ranging from “moderate” to “exceptional” - the most severe category.

Rainfall deficits vary widely, from just a few inches along the I-4 corridor to double-digit shortfalls in the driest locales.

Exceptional drought conditions exist along the I-10 corridor, with less extreme conditions found in the far western Panhandle and along the coast in southeast Florida.

Florida drought status as of mid-March.

In areas experiencing the most severe drought conditions, crop losses are likely, and water restrictions have already been implemented in some communities.

According to staff with the National Drought Mitigation Center, if the dry weather persists long enough, water reservoirs and wells can run dry, potentially leading to water emergencies.

The situation is particularly concerning as the Sunshine State moves deeper into its annual dry season, a time of year when rainfall is typically limited because of weather patterns.

The dry season usually lasts until late May or early June, when a pattern of daily thunderstorms begins to develop and helps replenish aquifers.

Until a more substantial shift in the overall weather pattern occurs, much of the state will likely continue to face increased risks of wildfires.

Officials remind residents to limit outdoor burning and conserve water whenever possible to reduce additional stress on already depleted resources.

Rainfall trend over the past 30 days.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a scale that quantifies the dryness of soil, identifies South Florida’s Hendry County as the driest location in the state, while Escambia County in the Panhandle is considered to be the wettest.

The KBDI scale ranges from 0 to 800, with lower values - typically in the single digits - indicating saturated ground conditions. Values approaching 800 are indicative of extremely dry conditions, more typical of a desert.

At last report, Escambia County had a value of around 148, suggesting relatively moist soil, while Hendry County’s value was near 600.

All other counties fall somewhere between these two extremes, but with little in the way of expected rainfall over the next few weeks, conditions will continue to deteriorate.