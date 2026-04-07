Rip currents: hundreds rescued from the water on South Florida beaches

Although Easter weekend had nice weather conditions across South Florida and much of eastern Florida—conditions many thought were perfect for a beach trip—the winds did not let up. Strong easterly winds kept seas elevated and dangerous, while also increasing the risk of rip currents. Over the weekend, conditions were hazardous, with more than 240 beach rescues reported in Miami-Dade County alone due to rip currents.

Forecast rain totals between Tuesday and Thursday.

Rain chances remain high across the eastern half of Florida as a cold front slowly pushes south over the peninsula. Winds will pick up on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, and marine conditions will remain dangerous through the middle of the week. Nearshore seas could reach as high as 12 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect across much of the East Coast through Thursday morning.

Marine danger continues through much of the week across Florida, with strong winds, especially along the East Coast, where gusts could reach 45 mph at times.

As the cold front stalls over South Florida, winds will gradually shift and remain out of the east through the end of the workweek. This will once again elevate and expand the risk of rip currents along Florida’s east coast.

A more unsettled weather pattern will bring wet and breezy conditions through the mid-week period. There is Marginal Risk of urban flooding along the Atlantic coast where 3 to 4 inches of rain may fall thru Thursday.



Hazardous marine and beach conditions on Wednesday.

#flwx pic.twitter.com/KqunW3g3fq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 6, 2026

The National Ocean Service estimates that thousands of people are rescued from rip currents each year in the U.S. The United States Lifesaving Association reports that annual deaths due to rip currents exceed 100 nationwide. Rip currents account for over 80% of rescues performed by surf beach lifeguards and are the leading cause of surf-related deaths.

It is often believed that rip currents pull people underwater, but this is a misconception. Rip currents are fast-moving channels that can carry swimmers away from shore, exhausting them as they attempt to return. This is what often leads to fatalities.

Between March 29 and April 5, the Miami-Dade Fire Department reported rescuing more than 500 people from the water, with over 300 attributed to rip currents.





Tips if you are caught in a rip current:

The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends swimming near a lifeguard whenever possible. If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim parallel to the shore—not directly toward it—until you are out of the current, then swim back to land. If you cannot escape, face the shore and call for help or wave.

Be sure to check beach conditions before heading into the water this summer.