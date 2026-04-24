Southern Poverty Law Center indicted on federal fraud charges

The Justice Department on Tuesday indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center on federal fraud charges, alleging that the civil rights group violated federal law by paying its network of informants in extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a former U.S. attorney under former President Barack Obama, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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