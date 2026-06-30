"Atlantic Fire" in western Broward County doubles in size, 60% contained

The Florida Forest Service reported Tuesday afternoon that the Atlantic Fire has now grown to more than 5,700 acres and is 60% contained. The fire, which started on Sunday, has doubled in size over the last 24 hours. Authorities are highly confident it was sparked by a lightning strike Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms developed across the area. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had little containment, but firefighters made significant progress throughout the day, increasing containment to 60%.

6/30 11:30 am: Atlantic Wildfire: Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continue to work on scene. The fire is currently 5,780 acres & 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/JiSZGhn4MD — FFS_EvergladesD18 (@FFS_Everglade18) June 30, 2026

The Atlantic Fire is burning in western Broward County, and large smoke plumes are visible from communities including Plantation, Sunrise, and Coral Springs. Fortunately, the smoke is being pushed west toward the Everglades and is not currently impacting the more densely populated areas of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Winds are expected to remain primarily out of the east-southeast, which should continue to keep the smoke away from South Florida's eastern communities. Even so, authorities are urging residents in western Broward County to continue monitoring the situation closely.

Long exposure drone shot of the Everglades "Atlantic" fire came out way better than I expected. https://t.co/xRtyA8rc1b pic.twitter.com/iT4cIRh5Yi — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 30, 2026

This remains a significant wildfire, and multiple firefighting agencies are working together to contain the flames. The intense heat is making conditions especially challenging for firefighters, whose protective gear is heavy and whose work is physically demanding. Even so, crews continue attacking the fire both from the air and on the ground. Monday and Tuesday were largely rain-free across South Florida, with only a few isolated storms developing over the interior before drifting west. Thunderstorm activity is expected to increase as the week progresses. While rainfall could provide some relief to firefighters, thunderstorms also bring frequent lightning, and a single strike can ignite another wildfire. Although drought conditions have improved across much of Florida, portions of the peninsula remain in drought. There is still an abundance of dry vegetation, providing ample fuel for fires to spread rapidly once they start.

Surface winds from the east will keep the smoke away from populated areas of Southeast Florida.

As we head into the holiday weekend, everyone is encouraged to use extra caution if spending time outdoors. Whether you're grilling, enjoying a campfire, or setting off fireworks, make sure every flame and spark is completely extinguished before leaving the area. Even a small, unattended fire can quickly grow into a dangerous and uncontrollable wildfire.

