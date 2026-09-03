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The NBA punished the Clippers in the Kawhi Leonard salary cap scandal. Is faith in the league restored?

WBUR
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The NBA is taking on its richest team owner. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been fined $30 million and suspended for one year after an investigation found that his team got around the salary cap for player Kawhi Leonard.

Host Scott Tong talks about how the historic punishment is being received in Los Angeles with LA Times sports columnist Mirjam Swanson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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