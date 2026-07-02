Guatemala’s new attorney general vows to dismantle predecessor’s 'repressive' legacy

GUATEMALA CITY — Gabriel García Luna, Guatemala’s new attorney general who took office in May, pledged Wednesday to dismantle what he called the “repressive and vengeful” administration of his predecessor, who was sanctioned by multiple countries including the U.S. for stifling anti-corruption efforts.

Guatemala, once a strong U.S. partner in the region on anti-corruption efforts, took a turn under Consuelo Porras, who stifled corruption cases, persecuted justice officials, activists and journalists, and drove many into exile. She also attempted to prevent President Bernardo Arévalo’s inauguration and invalidate his presidency by alleging fraud, which was never proven.

“Everyone has a concept of a Public Prosecutor’s Office that can be used in a certain way, and we can no longer have that,” García Luna told The Associated Press. “It is not a political entity, nor a political weapon for anyone, and I do not intend to repeat the actions taken in previous administrations.”

García Luna has already begun moving the institution in a new direction by dismantling the network of Porras’ trusted administrative and prosecutorial staff, who were accused of criminalizing and persecuting former justice officials. He has also launched a commission to review cases of people criminalized.

Porras has denied the accusations against her. The Public Prosecutor’s Office while it was under her tenure said the accusations affect Porras’ “right to honor, dignity, reputation and the presumption of innocence.”

On Wednesday, García Luna expressed his commitment to radical change to the institution by reviewing potential abuses during the past administration and reviving the prosecutorial profession, which was battered by the exodus of qualified personnel under Porras.

García Luna said his predecessor "formed a parallel government that destroyed the prosecutorial profession, mainly by dismissing between 800 and 1,000 employees during her eight-year tenure.”

The new attorney general did not rule out the possibility of legal action against Porras, who has several complaints against her, including one for human trafficking in irregular adoptions, and her associates.

In cases where the prosecutor’s office, under Porras’ orders, benefited or allowed the release of alleged corrupt officials, drug traffickers and those accused of other crimes, the prosecutor stated that these cases are being reviewed, reopened and that legal action will be taken to ensure there is no impunity.

Many, including former prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, who lives in exile after denouncing persecution by Porras for his work on high-impact corruption cases, say the allegations against Porras and those in her administration should be subject to an “impartial and independent” investigation.

“These should not go unresolved, in accordance with the principle of equality before the law and the principle that no one should be above the law,” Sandoval said.

García Luna already has international support, such as from the U.S. government and countries of the European Union, that have offered their backing in the fight against transnational crime, including drug trafficking and human trafficking.

He said that the Attorney General’s Office is collaborating with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 4 to review cases of people who denounced political persecution under Porras.

