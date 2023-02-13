Arianna Otero is a senior studying Digital Journalism at Florida International University.

Throughout her college career, she has worked in student media as a contributing writer for the South Florida Media Network and as a writer and News Director for PantherNOW. Arianna has also done freelance work for the Miami Herald. Recently, she joined WLRN's Tim Padgett on the South Florida Roundup to share her experiences as a student journalist and survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting.

In her spare time, Arianna's interests include video games, pop culture and music. After graduation, she hopes to continue her career in journalism, focusing on politics and radio.