Miami Book Fair: Henry Winkler, Carl Hiaasen slated to speak

Since 1984, the Miami Book Fair has been attracting distinguished authors and fellow book lovers to South Florida for one of the nation's biggest literary festivals. This year, it's celebrating its 40th anniversary, and WLRN is partnering with the festival to support all things literary.

All week on WLRN's Sundial, we have been talking to authors about their work and what has influenced them. Among them: Edwidge Danticat who is being honored at the book fair on Friday. She appeared on Sundial on Monday. Listen to the interview here. Sundial also featured author Tananarive Due and Luis Alberto Urrea.

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision / Invision Henry Winkler poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, to promote his memoir "Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond."

Notable headliners include former Miami Herald columnist and acclaimed novelist Carl Hiaasen who will be speaking with WLRN Sundial host Carlos Frias on Saturday to discuss his new book Wrecker.

Actor and comedian Henry Winkler who's best known for his breakout role as “The Fonz” in the long-running TV classic Happy Days and more recently as acting class teacher Gene Cousineau in the popular HBO series Barry. He will be at thebook fair on Friday night to talk about his new memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond.

The eight-day literary festival, which runs from Nov. 12-19, also features family-friendly events, author presentations, live performances, with both virtual and in-person programming. It is being held at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus downtown.

The Miami Herald Carl Hiaasen on South Beach in early 2020. Joe Rimkus Jr. Special to the Miami Herald

Among the other notable figures speaking in this year's edition are Jada Pinkett Smith, Kerry Washington, singer Joan Baez and Washington, D.C., whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson.

If you go:

What: An evening with Henry Winkler

When: Friday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 pm

Where: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus downtown

Auditorium, Building 1, 2nd Floor, Room 1261

300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33132

Purchase tickets here.

What: Carl Hiaasen on Wrecker

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1:00 pm

Where: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus downtown

The Art Lab (Building 1, First Floor, Room 1101)

300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL, 33132

Purchase tickets here.

Find the full schedule of Miami Book Fair events here.