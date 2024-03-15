© 2024 WLRN
Symphonia's next concert pays tribute to the 'French Mozart'

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A portrait of 18th Century composer and flute virtuoso Francois Devienne, attributed to painter Jacques-Louis David.
A portrait of 18th Century composer and flute virtuoso Francois Devienne, attributed to painter Jacques-Louis David.

Boca Raton-based Symphonia continues its mission of acquainting audiences with lesser-known composers and compositions.

This coming Sunday, March 17, Symphonia's program will include Concerto No. 7 in E minor by 18th century French composer Francois Devienne.

Now, if you love classical music, but that name doesn't quite ring a bell, don't sweat it.

"Nobody knows Francois Devienne," says Les Roettges. "Except probably flute players and some bassoon players and wind players."

Roettges is the principal flutist with the Jacksonville Symphony. He'll be the featured soloist during Symphonia's next performance.

Devienne's Concerto No. 7 is one of many he wrote for the flute. Born in 1759, he was himself a virtuoso flutist and bassoonist.

"He wrote operas, very much along the lines of Mozart. A lot of them were comic operas. What I tell people about Devienne —usually my standard go-to is — he's the 'French Mozart.' "

Symphonia will treat the audience to a pre-concert conversation before the start of the performance.

IF YOU GO

Concert IV: Europe's Shores
The Symphonia
March 17, at 3:00 PM
Pre-concert conversation 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Program

Fauré: Masques et Bergamasques
Devienne: Concerto for Flute No. 7
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor

The Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School
3900 Jog Road
Boca Raton, FL 33434

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org
