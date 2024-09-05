'Art After Dark': Art workshop, Sade-inspired jazz at Norton Museum

Art After Dark, an intimate fusion of live music performances, art education and tours, happens every Friday at the Norton Museum of Art, Florida's largest art museum.

And this week, the Norton is introducing fans to some 1990s music nostalgia, before swaying people through the kinetic art movement of the 50s.

Bianca Rosarrio, a contemporary jazz singer who's played on international stages, is performing a wide-range of genres at the Norton, including soul classics from Anita Baker to smooth jazz stables from Sade Adu, the Nigerian-British lead singer of the legendary English band, Sade.

Rosarrio, a Palm Beach County native and graduate of A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, has returned to the weekly event with her six-piece band The Smooth Operators, named after one of Sade's most famous songs.

She said coalescing a 90-minute upbeat and downbeat music set in a hall full of art aficionados touches on all of the senses.

“I love to just choose songs from different genres that have a meaning behind the lyrics,” Rosarrio told WLRN. “And just through the art of storytelling, bring people into this creative vibe of mine and just enjoy the atmosphere together.”

The Art After Dark series typically begins with a docent-led tour of the museum's expansive traditional and modern collection and special exhibitions, followed by an an all-age, do-it-yourself art workshop, and then a live performance of either music, dance, or spoken word.

Friday's art tour is titled “Going for Baroque,” highlighting the museum's European collection — artistic movements from 1300 to 1945; from painters Horace Vernet to sculptors Guillaume Coustou.

Simon Powers Lake Worth-based artist Simon Powers is a guest teacher for visitors Norton Museum's Art After Dark Powers ilustrates how to "create a mini pastel drawing inspired by the geometric style of Alexander Calder," organizers said.

The evening extends beyond just viewing art — people will be able to get their hands dirty in classroom #2.

Award-winning, Lake Worth-based artist Simon Powers is Norton's guest teacher, showing visitors how to "create a mini pastel drawing inspired by the geometric style of Alexander Calder," organizers said.

The late, world-renowned Calder was best known for his public "kinetic sculpture." He was a pioneer for what's known as kinetic art, a medium that contains moveable components.

If you go:

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art

WHEN: September 6

TIME: 5pm - 10pm

WHERE: West Palm Beach - 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For more information, visit Norton

