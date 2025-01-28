Are you a South Florida artist looking for grants? Here’s where to apply

To provide a service for artists and creators, artburstmiami.com is compiling a monthly list of available grants with details including deadlines and links to websites for applying.

South Arts Cultural Sustainability

Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Click here for full details and to apply.

Open to arts nonprofit organizations, fiscally sponsored groups, private entities, and state/federally recognized tribes, this program offers general operating funds to organizations rooted in communities of color.

Southern Prize and State Fellowships for Visual Arts

Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Click here for full details and to apply.

Prizes range from $5,000 to $25,000 and recognizes individual artists creating the highest quality work in the American South. Winners are selected by a two-tiered national jury selection process.

Professional Development and Artistic Planning Grants

Deadline: Ongoing

Click here for full details and to apply.

This grant program is open to film, visual arts, performing arts, traditional arts, literary arts, and multidisciplinary organizations. $1,000 awarded to support travel expenses to conferences, festivals, exhibitions, workshops and other professional development opportunities.

Artists in Residency in Everglades (AIRIE)

2025-2026 Residency

Deadline: Monday, Feb. 3, or when 500 applicant maximum is reached

Click here for full details and to apply.

Each Fellow is offered a $4,000 research grant, institutional support from AIRIE’s network and partners, and a month-long residency in the Everglades National Park (with an additional $1,500 financial support for travel and food). In return, the artists share their work and experience in the Everglades through public conversations, digital platforms, writing, and/or public viewing of artwork created during or resulting from their residency.

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Grants Workshops

Learn how to apply for grant opportunities, about funding opportunities for cultural projects and about cultural resources. Arts groups, cultural organizations, community nonprofit organizations, individual artists and artist collectives are encouraged to attend. Free admission.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia, District 13

Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah

Click here to RSVP.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, District 8

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m.

Dennis C. Moss Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay

Click here to RSVP

Additionally, click here to stay updated on the six competitive grant programs offered by various organizations around Miami-Dade County and South Florida.

Funding Arts Network

https://fundingartsnetwork.org/

Grant cycle opens October 2025

This long-established group offers a grant application instruction booklet on their website, always a good resource to review prior to applying in the fall. Click here to view/download the booklet.

Florida Division of Arts & Culture

https://dos.fl.gov/cultural/grants/

Grants available for General Program Support, Specific Cultural Projects, Cultural Facilities and Cultural Endowment. Click here for information.

Another good resource to for available resources and grants available to South Florida artists. Click here to view resources and click here for resources on how to manage your grant.

