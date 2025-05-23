‘Revelations in Rhythm’ honors the African roots of the art of tap dance

Tap dance is as much a part of Americana as blue jeans, barbecue or the Statue of Liberty. While not as popular today as it was during its “Golden Age” from 1920 to 1940, the American art form has seen a resurgence since the 1970s, returning to Broadway and pop culture.

Against this backdrop, the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s (AHCAC) Winds of Heritage Dance Company will present “Revelations in Rhythm,” a live performance highlighting the roots of African rhythms in American tap dance on Saturday, May 24, ahead of National Tap Dance Day on Sunday, May 25.

The performance will take place at Florida Memorial University’s Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Gardens. The headliner and creator of the show, Marshall Davis Jr., says the inspiration came from Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations” and his own spiritual journey through dance.

“I wanted to create a work that primarily utilizes tap to examine the parallels and intersections of dance and music created by Blacks during enslavement as a means of spiritual praise and expression,” says Davis, who also directs and choreographs the production.

Now in its fifth edition, “Revelations in Rhythm” continues to evolve, reflecting Davis’s personal and artistic journey. “As I’ve changed, the show has changed. Each version has grown in accordance with how I’ve grown as an artist and human being. It’s a reflection of who I am, who I’m becoming and who I shall be.”

At the foundation of his artistic journey, Davis Jr. credits the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center where he began his artistic journey at six years old. The son of Marshall Davis Sr., who has served as the center’s managing director since 1983, and for whom the center was named in August 2024, the younger Davis has memories of days spent soaking up the arts.

“Every summer I remember taking art classes in the various disciplines of dance, music, theater and visual arts,” he recalls. It was during these formative years that his talent began to shine: he won local talent shows, in 1989, he became Florida’s winner in Tri-Star Pictures’ “National Tap Day Challenge” at age 11, a competition to promote the movie, “Tap” and by 13 had earned national acclaim as the 1991 “Star Search” Teen Dance Champion.

“Since then, I’ve worked all over the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia as a performer and educator.” He’s also performed on Broadway (“Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk”, “Shuffle Along”) and taught at major institutions such as Manhattan School of Music, Queens College, and New York University.

But it’s the center where he says his early talent was nurtured.

“With all of the accolades, achievements and success, I will always continue to recognize and return to the Center to share my experiences with everyone. There’s no question about it. I’m the artist I am today because of the training I first received at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.”

This year’s edition of “Revelations in Rhythm” carries the theme “Passing On…” which the creator says is rooted in personal loss and legacy. He recalls losing his mentor Steve Condos, an acclaimed vaudeville and tap performer, who died of a heart attack after performing at a dance biennial in France in 1990. He was 71 and was living in Hollywood, Fla. Davis Jr. was 13 years old.

“What helped me during that time and continues to help me now is, as opposed to considering it a loss, I consider all that I’ve gained because of his life and the light that he passed on.”

The show features a collective of artists who bring that light to life. “We have an incredibly talented cast,” says Davis, naming musicians like Willerm Delisfort, Marcus Strickland, Kirk Green, Harvel Nakundi and vocalist Sophia Strickland. Dancers include Time Brickey, Karissa Royster and Robyn Watson, with modern dance by Roxanne Young.

(Marshall’s) return to curate this event is a full-circle moment,” says his father.

He adds that the event has grown from a solo act into a dynamic show that has featured prominent tap performers like Savion Glover, with a broader program and a deeper celebration of the form each year. “Tap brings to life the cultural expressions of a people, reflecting not just movement, but the rich history, resilience and creativity of African Americans,” says Davis Sr.

“Revelations in Rhythm” also serves as a tribute to Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, whose birthday is commemorated annually on National Tap Dance Day. “This show would not be possible without the sacrifices and contributions he made,” says Davis Jr.

His father agrees, adding that Robinson “paved the way for generations of artists” and served as a mentor, philanthropist and cultural ambassador during a time of racial adversity.

The show blends music styles such as gospel and jazz, and according to Davis Sr., “celebrates rhythm, resilience, and creativity, reflecting the cultural fabric of America and the deep history of African-American life.”

AHCAC Dance manager Eulyce Eason emphasizes the educational and emotional experience the concert provides. “People want to go somewhere they feel safe, inspired, and connected,” she says. “We want to offer something right here in Miami that’s on the same level as what you’d find in New York or anywhere else.”

For Eason, tap dance is more than choreography; it’s a form of storytelling unique to the United States. “Tap is an American art form. Its rhythms originated in Africa, but it developed and flourished right here in the United States,” she says. “It’s a language. When you hear the sounds from those tap shoes, it’s not just noise, it’s the body filtering rhythm down to the feet.”

She says one goal of the event is to inspire young dancers to take up tap, which still exists in small pockets throughout Florida. “Tap is not outdated, it’s a valuable, expressive form that can take you places,” Eason says, pointing to stories of local dancers landing roles on Broadway thanks to tap training.

This year’s show coincides with the center’s 50th anniversary, giving it additional momentum and visibility. “We’re going all out,” says Eason. “More energy, more creativity, and a greater sense of purpose.” The event will also honor two dance community figures—Florian Nichols and Edward Allen—for their contributions.

Eason notes that the show’s success is built on legacy, from mentors like Condos to the spirit of Bojangles that lives on in performers like Davis Jr. “When you watch Marshall perform, you can hear the influence in his feet and see the passion on his face,” she says. “It’s a continuation of a legacy.”

“Revelations in Rhythm” also supports early-stage dance education through the center’s Instrumental Start program for ages 5 to 16. “We want to ensure the longevity of tap dance,” says Davis Sr., encouraging the community to support the effort by attending and mentoring.

Aspiring tap dancers can also find support through the Mabel-Faye Richards Solomon Tappin’ On Gold Legacy Scholarship. Established by Michelle F. Solomon, editor of Artburst, and sponsored by Miami Dance Hub in honor of her mother—a South Florida resident, teacher, dance advocate, and tap dance. The scholarship, which relies on donations, is designed for students ages 17 and older pursuing careers in tap and musical theater. Deborah Winer, a former member of the Miami Dance Collective and who is currently working toward her BFA in commercial dance at Pace University New York, was the first recipient of the scholarship.

To Davis Jr., “Revelations in Rhythm” is a testimony. “Tap dance is one of my gifts,” he says. “I’m known as a tap dancer. A hoofer to be more specific. But my gift is one of the means by which I have been able to attain a higher understanding of who I truly am,” says the choreographer, hoping that “these revelations will leave audiences uplifted, enlightened and empowered.

IF YOU GO

What: "Revelations in Rhythm," presented by AHCAC Winds of Heritage Dance Company

When: Saturday, May 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Florida Memorial University’s Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens

Ticket info can be found here.