Exhibit of Celia Cruz opens in South Florida to mark 100th birthday of the 'Queen of Salsa'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Fans of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, will get a rare glimpse into her historic career as Leon Medical Centers, in collaboration with the Celia Cruz Estate, have launched a new traveling exhibit in South Florida.

The exhibition, which opened Saturday in Homestead, is the latest part of a broader tribute leading up to what would have been Celia Cruz’s 100th birthday on Oct. 21.

The initiative began in August 2024 with the distribution of the Celia Cruz quarter and has also included the release of a video series featuring exclusive videos and audio recordings.

The collection offers fans an “extraordinary opportunity to view personal items and memorabilia once displayed at the Smithsonian Institution,” according to a joint statement by Leon Medical Centers and the Celia Cruz Estate.

“This exhibit is a beautiful way to celebrate Celia’s centennial birthday and share her story with fans old and new,” said Omer Pardillo-Cid, Executor of the Celia Cruz Estate, in a statement. “Her music and her spirit continue to inspire generations of people around the world, and this collection offers a glimpse into the life of an extraordinary woman whose impact will never fade.”

The exhibit showcases some of Cruz’s most iconic belongings, including her signature colorful wigs and sequined gowns, which were an integral part of her onstage persona, as well as jewelry, purses, glasses, and shoes. Also on display are awards, historic photographs, personal notes, original music sheets, and a replica of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, alongside a street sign for Miami Beach’s Celia Cruz Way.

The traveling exhibit is scheduled to make stops at three Leon Medical Centers locations:

— Homestead: Oct. 4-25
— Flagler: Nov. 1-29
— East Hialeah: Dec. 1- 27

The exclusive video series can be viewed online at CeliaCruzAtLeon.com.

Fans of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, will get a rare glimpse into her historic career as Leon Medical Centers, in collaboration with the Celia Cruz Estate, have launched a new traveling exhibit in South Florida. The exhibition, which opened Saturday in Homestead, is the latest part of a broader tribute leading up to what would have been Celia Cruz’s 100th birthday on Oct. 21. (ABOVE) The collection includes some of Cruz’s most iconic belongings: her colorful wigs and sequined gowns.
Leon Medical Centers, in collaboration with the Celia Cruz Estate, is honoring the legendary Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, with a traveling exhibit of rare artifacts that highlight her historic career and cultural legacy. (ABOVE) The collection includes some of Cruz’s most iconic belongings: her colorful wigs and sequined gowns, which were an integral part of her onstage persona.
Leon Medical Centers and the Celia Cruz Estate, is honoring the legendary Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, with a traveling exhibit of rare artifacts that highlight her historic career and cultural legacy. The collection historic photographs, personal notes, original music sheets, programs, books, and magazine covers.
