Literary superstars to descend on Miami for 42nd Miami Book Fair

The Miami Book Fair, the nation's longest-running literary festival, has unveiled its lineup for its 42nd year.

This year's festival on on Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus will run from Nov. 16-23. It is set to host an international gathering, featuring over 550 authors from more than 35 countries across six continents, festival officials announced Monday.

This year's headliners bring together a constellation of talent from various fields, including #1 bestselling novelist Daniel Silva, country music star Kenny Chesney, author and television host Padma Lakshmi, writer and director Larry Charles, Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Art Spiegelman, and MacArthur Fellow Edwidge Danticat.

"Miami Book Fair is one of the most internationally diverse literary gatherings in the country, bringing together voices from every corner of the globe,” said Lissette Mendez, Miami Book Fair’s executive director, in a statement.

"We have Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows, National Book Award recipients and literary stars all converging in Miami," Mendez said. "This is one of the most ambitious programs we've ever assembled, and it represents everything we love about literature's power to connect readers with the world's most compelling storytellers."

The global roster spans an array of genres, from fiction and nonfiction to poetry, young adult literature, comics, and culinary arts, and includes acclaimed authors such as Carl Hiaasen, Susan Choi, Nnedi Okorafor, and Karen Russell.

Signature events, programming highlights

The eight-day festival kicks off with the Opening Day Block Party on Sunday, Nov. 16, a free "high-energy street party under the stars, bringing old-school Miami style to downtown."

The Fair's signature evening program, the Evenings With Series (Nov. 16-23), offers intimate conversations with cultural icons and literary powerhouses. The series will feature speakers including Daniel Silva, Kenny Chesney, media visionary Barry Diller, acclaimed photographer and memoirist Sally Mann, and climate activist and author Bill McKibben.

The weekend culminates with the popular Street Fair (Nov. 21–23) in downtown Miami features more than 250 booksellers and publishers, live music, and food vendors. Admission to the Street Fair is free on Friday, with tickets required for Saturday and Sunday.

A cultural crossroads

“After more than four decades, the Fair continues to serve as a literary crossroads where hundreds of thousands of readers and writers from around the world converge each year," said Mitchell Kaplan, founder of Miami Book Fair and Books & Books, in a statement.

The Miami Book Fair, which was founded in 1984 by MDC and partners, uses the annual festival and year-round programs to promote literacy and access to the arts across South Florida.

Learn more about the complete list of confirmed authors and programming at www.MiamiBookFair.com. Find ticket information here.