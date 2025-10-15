Junior League of Miami kicks off its centennial celebration, honoring 100 Years of women's leadership

The Junior League of Miami, founded in 1926, is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary this weekend with a series of citywide programs that blend history, culture, and community engagement.

The centennial programming begins Sunday, Oct.19, with a City of Coral Gables proclamation that will honor the League’s history of women’s leadership, service, and advocacy.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with HistoryMiami Museum’s Resident Historian Dr. Paul George and JLM Honorary Centennial Chair Julia Bianchi, followed by a screening of the Emmy Award-winning documentary, Our Miami: The Magic City.

“For 100 years, the Junior League of Miami has brought together women committed to building a stronger Miami through hands-on service, advocacy, and leadership training,” said Michelle Vidal, 2025 President of the Junior League of Miami. “This Centennial year is not only a time to honor our past, but to inspire the next generation to lead and serve in ways that meet today’s challenges."

"Our mission is as relevant today as it was in 1925 — to train and empower women who do a world of good," Vidal added.

The celebration highlights the League’s historical contributions, which include helping to establish community mainstays like the original Miami Science Museum, launching programs for survivors of domestic violence, and consistently funding local nonprofits.

A cornerstone of the year-long event is a traveling Centennial exhibition, which will be paired with panel discussions examining Miami’s evolving needs and modern-day impact. The exhibition will be presented in partnership with the Frost Science Museum, HistoryMiami, Books & Books, and Westchester Library, and will run through May 30, 2026.

“The Centennial is a testament to the dedication and vision of generations of women who rolled up their sleeves to make Miami a better place,” said Julia Bianchi, JLM Past President and Honorary Centennial Chair.

Learn more about the League's centennial plans and celebration here.