The truth that no one believes: Arca Images reimagines the myth of 'Kassandra'

Imagine for a moment that you've been given the gift of precognition — and that you know absolutely that your homeland will soon be utterly destroyed.

But no one will listen to you.

In Greek mythology, that was the plight of Cassandra, a princess of ancient Troy, known for being cursed with prophecies that no one would believe.

And now, Miami-based theater company Arca Images is re-imagining that story.

Kassandra was written by Sergio Blanco. In his rendering, the title character is a transgender immigrant in modern-day Europe, struggling to survive on the margins of society.

The role is played by Cuban-American actress Ysmercy Salomon-Diaz — who says she sees similarities between Kassandra's struggles and her own.

"When we move to another country, we want to give our 100% each day to be part of the new place," she says. "Because we feel this new place is home — it's our home."

Arca Images is well known for its simultaneous English translations of Spanish-language theater pieces.

Offstage voice performers translate the stage dialogue in real time — and audience members listen through wireless headphones.

With Kassandra, however, it will work in the reverse; the play uses broken English throughout, with simultaneous Spanish translation.

IF YOU GO

What: Miami premiere of Sergio Blanco’s Kassandra (In English with Spanish translation)

When:

Thursday, October 16 at 8:00 pm

Friday, October 17 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 19 at 5:00 pm

Saturday, October 25 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 26 at 5:00 pm

Where: Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 S.W. 40th Street, Miami, Fl. 33155

For more information: arcaimages.org