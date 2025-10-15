The truth that no one believes: Arca Images reimagines the myth of 'Kassandra'
Imagine for a moment that you've been given the gift of precognition — and that you know absolutely that your homeland will soon be utterly destroyed.
But no one will listen to you.
In Greek mythology, that was the plight of Cassandra, a princess of ancient Troy, known for being cursed with prophecies that no one would believe.
And now, Miami-based theater company Arca Images is re-imagining that story.
Kassandra was written by Sergio Blanco. In his rendering, the title character is a transgender immigrant in modern-day Europe, struggling to survive on the margins of society.
The role is played by Cuban-American actress Ysmercy Salomon-Diaz — who says she sees similarities between Kassandra's struggles and her own.
"When we move to another country, we want to give our 100% each day to be part of the new place," she says. "Because we feel this new place is home — it's our home."
Arca Images is well known for its simultaneous English translations of Spanish-language theater pieces.
Offstage voice performers translate the stage dialogue in real time — and audience members listen through wireless headphones.
With Kassandra, however, it will work in the reverse; the play uses broken English throughout, with simultaneous Spanish translation.
IF YOU GO
What: Miami premiere of Sergio Blanco’s Kassandra (In English with Spanish translation)
When:
Thursday, October 16 at 8:00 pm
Friday, October 17 at 8:00 pm
Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 pm
Sunday, October 19 at 5:00 pm
Saturday, October 25 at 8:00 pm
Sunday, October 26 at 5:00 pm
Where: Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 S.W. 40th Street, Miami, Fl. 33155
For more information: arcaimages.org