Jazz and spoken word to take center stage at Joseph Caleb Center for America’s 250th birthday

As the nation gears up to recognize 250 years of American history, the Joseph Caleb Auditorium announced it is bringing the "sound and soul" of the country this month to the heart of Liberty City.

On Friday, February 13, beginning at noon, the "Caleb Around Town" outreach series will present the Black America’s Birth of Jazz Concert.

The lunchtime performance is free and will be held at the Joseph Caleb Auditorium, 5400 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33142. It is part of the Black Birth Music Series, a program dedicated to exploring the evolution of jazz and its deep roots in the American experience.

The performance will include Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, an acclaimed, award-winning poet and spoken word artist known for her evocative storytelling. Also appearing on stage will be the The Harden Project, a soulful, jazz-influenced group recognized for their "groovy" and immersive musical arrangements.

The "Caleb Around Town" series serves a dual purpose: providing world-class entertainment and acting as a bridge to the community.

The initiative is a way to mark the anticipated reopening of the Joseph Caleb Auditorium, a historic 1,000-seat venue that has served as a vital hub for African American culture since 1977.

The Caleb Café & Grill, a community-focused culinary concept located within the center, will provide food and beverage services. The café is "rooted in the flavors, culture, and legacy of Black Miami," aiming to create a space where residents can connect over shared heritage, according to event organizers.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Caleb Around Town "Black America’s Birth of Jazz"

WHEN: Friday, February 13, 2026, beginning at Noon.

WHERE: Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33142

COST: Free

For more information, click here. You can also call the office at 305-636-2350.