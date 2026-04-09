Miami New Drama's 'The Zionists' follows a Jewish family torn apart by politics

A Jewish family gathers for a reunion in a luxury Caribbean vacation spot. Outside, a sudden and powerful hurricane is approaching.

But it's nothing compared to the maelstrom brewing indoors when the conversation turns to current events.

That's the basic plot of The Zionists: A Family Storm, which makes its world premiere this week at Miami New Drama.

The play, written by S. Asher Gelman and directed by Chloe Treat, follows the family as it navigates the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

That day, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups launched a large-scale, coordinated terrorist attack against Israel.

It was the deadliest day in Israel's history and the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust — with over 1,200 people killed and approximately 251 people taken hostage.

The attack triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, leading to massive civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis in the region. The war has left at least 72,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Gelman's play examines how an inflection point like the October 7 attack can cause unbreachable divides within even the most close-knit families.

"This may be one of the most important plays ever written about Jewish identity and experience," says actor Avi Hoffman, who plays the role of the family patriarch in this production of The Zionists.

Through his acting, writing, directing and producing, Hoffman has become well known for advancing Jewish-themed theater in South Florida.

He says elements of the plot have shown up in his own life.

"What has been happening in Israel over the last several years has created an enormous rift within the Jewish people," he says. "And I have lost many dear friends in my life because we stand on different sides of this particular equation."

Hoffman says the stance of the character he plays mirrors his own position about opening up difficult discussions.

"Without the conversations, we'll never come to a conclusion."

IF YOU GO

What: The Zionists: A Family Storm

When: April 9 - May 3

Where: Miami New Drama at The Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach.

For more information, visit miaminewdrama.org