Miami to host 'We Chose to Go to the Moon' as an outdoor multimedia event

The storied race to the stars is coming to the streets of Miami Beach.

Griffin Catalyst, the civic initiative led by billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin, announced that the landmark production — “We Chose to Go to the Moon” — will be performed Saturday night in Miami, beginning at 8 p.m.

In a move to make history accessible to the entire community, the performance will be projected on a grand scale at SoundScape Park via the New World Symphony’s WALLCAST.

The free public viewing invites South Florida residents to experience the immersive storytelling and live music in an open-air setting.

From Mercury to Apollo

Created and narrated by historian John Monsky as part of his "American History Unbound" series, the production uses a mix of live music, rare archival footage, and historic artifacts to track America’s journey into the cosmos. The narrative spans from the early Mercury Program to the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and featuring arrangements by Hamilton’s Ian Weinberger, the show boasts a cast of Broadway and screen veterans.

The musical score will feature iconic hits from the 1960s and 1970s by artists such as David Bowie and Simon & Garfunkel, capturing the "cultural, political, and emotional complexity" of the era, according to Griffin Catalyst.

“The decision to go to the Moon was one of the most ambitious and aspirational undertakings of mankind,” said Ken Griffin in a statement.

"'We Chose to Go to the Moon’ pays tribute to the talent, courage, and perseverance behind this momentous achievement and highlights what can be achieved when bold goals are pursued by extraordinary teams.”

John Monsky said the success of the space program was a defining moment for the American character.

“Going to the Moon was not inevitable; it was a choice, a willingness of the heart, that reflected the very best of America’s spirit — curiosity, courage, and a belief in the power of shared effort,” Monsky said.

Connecting History to the Present

The event is part of Griffin Catalyst’s mission to strengthen "freedom and democracy" by connecting the public with pivotal moments in the American story. Previous local initiatives have included the 2025 presentation of Monsky’s World War II narrative, “The Eyes of the World.”

Griffin Catalyst has also supported the display of foundational documents like the U.S. Constitution and the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We Chose to Go to the Moon” previously debuted at Carnegie Hall and is scheduled for a national TV broadcast this fall to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: WALLCAST Viewing of “We Chose to Go to the Moon”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026

WHERE: SoundScape Park, Miami Beach

Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Live closed captions will be provided.

Find more information here