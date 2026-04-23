Haiti’s Visionary: Edouard Duval-Carrié previews Venice-Bound work in Little Haiti

Haitian-American artist and curator Edourard Duval-Carrié was selected to represent his homeland in the 61st Venice Biennale , a large international art exhibition held every two years in Italy.

It consists of independent exhibitions throughout the city and national marquees hosted by individual nations.

This Friday, Duval-Carrié is opening his Little Haiti studio for a rare, one-night preview ahead of the Biennale.

This is being done alongside the Tout-Monde Art Foundation. The foundation supports Caribbean artists and connects them to the world.

Vanessa Selk, the foundation's founding artistic director, said audiences won’t be able to see the pieces he chose for the event because those are already in Venice. But, she said, she wanted the local community to have a chance to see the works that weren’t chosen but carry the same themes.

Janies Lionel Huber Vanessa Selk

“ He has produced many works and has worked really hard on these, and we wanted to make those works that were not going to Venice and staying in the studio were still accessible to all,” she said.

The studio preview includes a conversation between Duval-Carrié and art historian Erica Moiah James — “​​Narrating Haiti through the Work of Edouard Duval-Carrié: Art, History, and Transformation on the Eve of the Venice Biennale 2026.”

The title for this year’s biennale is “Smaller Keys”, and Duval-Carrié’s theme centers on the question, “What did Africa bring to the world?”

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His work presents the history of Haiti and the events that led to its establishment and where it is currently.

From the French bringing slaves to Haiti to work on sugar plantations, to them rebelling and establishing the first free Black republic, to the flight of Haitians towards the U.S. during the François Duvalier regime.

He wants to keep these stories alive and teach audiences abroad about Haiti’s contributions, and audiences in Miami about their neighbors.

“The trials and tribulations of people are to be recorded to make sure that people understand what they went through,” Duval-Carrié said. “It enriches the people when they realize the courage that it took to engage in those kinds of movements.”

Harris Public Relations "Loa" by Edouard Duval-Carrié

He was elated to be chosen to represent Haiti at the Biennale, but he wasn’t sure if he was going to be selected because this year’s chief curator, Koyo Kouoh, the first African woman appointed to the position, passed away last year.

However, her staff went through her notes after her passing and found out that she had intended for him to be invited.

With this preview of his studio, participants can get a glimpse of how Duval-Carrié shows Haiti’s stories, their African connection, and Miami’s role in the nation’s history.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Pre-Venice Studio Night: Edouard Duval-Carrié

WHEN: Friday, April 24

WHERE: 225 NE 59th Street, Little Haiti, Miami

Find ticket and guest information here