FAU officially approves multi-million dollar naming rights for on-campus stadium

Florida Atlantic University’s school board announced a 15-year, $22.5 million sponsorship deal that grants West Palm Beach-based Flagler Credit Union the naming rights to the on-campus football stadium.

The field will remain the Howard Schnellenberger Field, in honor of FAU’s first football coach and who famously led the University of Miami Hurricanes football team to the first of their five national championships in 1983. He died in 2021.

Stacy Volnick, interim president of Florida Atlantic University, called the stadium deal "another major win" as the university "continues to earn recognition for athletic and academic excellence."

Volnick said the deal is the biggest publicly known naming rights agreement for a school in the American Athletic Conference with an on-campus stadium.

Brian White, FAU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, called the deal "a partnership," not a transaction. He said the partnership is part of growing national interest in FAU's athletics.

"Athletics fundraising overall, and this is prior to this, has more than tripled in the last two years," White said. "Ticket sales have more than doubled in that same time frame. It means we see the massive growth of our fan base in recent years."

Wilkine Brutus Flagler Credit Union is seen displayed on the scoreboard in the on-campus football stadium at Florida Atlantic University.

FAU is riding high on momentum after the Owls signed their new head coach Zach Kittley, the former Texas Tech offensive coordinator for a $6 million, five-year deal.

Flagler Credit Union will also have select multimedia rights for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

