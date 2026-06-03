Fort Lauderdale based West Marine files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

West Marine, which operates more than 230 stores in 34 states and Puerto Rico, has announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

The company, which relocated its headquarters from California to Fort Lauderdale in 2022, filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 17.

The filing blames the company's significant debt burden and the costs of its retail spaces as primary reason for their bankruptcy filing.

The company was hurt when rising interest rates impacted their debts in 2024 and 2025, coupled with a pandemic-fueled boating boom that’s since dried up. The filing also claims that a sustained pattern of severe weather events in its primary markets hurt sales.

West Marine says they will be closing a number of stores. Moving forward the company will be focusing more on their digital platforms and refocusing its inventory on boaters who need immediate, in-person supplies.

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