Chris Young is the producer of the South Florida Roundup at WLRN.

Before making Miami his home, he was a reporter and afternoon anchor at WMNF Community Radio in Tampa. He also served as the staff representative on the station’s Board of Directors.

He earned a bachelor's degree in Communications and Advertising/Public Relations at the University of Tampa. There, he was involved as the music and event director at the university’s radio station, WUTT.

Chris was raised in Jacksonville (DUUUUUVALLL!) and when he’s not in the newsroom, you can find him reading, listening to music, or trying new restaurants.