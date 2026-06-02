For one small town in Palm Beach County, one big condo building means one big tax boost

For evidence of the impact high-rise residential towers can have on a city budget, look no further than Lake Park.

The town of about 9,000 north of Riviera Beach had the greatest percentage increase in property values in Palm Beach County as of Jan. 1, preliminary figures prepared by the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office reveal.

And the boost came primarily from one new high-rise, the 24-story, 330-unit Nautilus 220 twin tower condominiums on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of Silver Beach Road.

The preliminary estimates put the Nautilus building’s value at $400.9 million. At this year’s tax rate, that would add $2 million to town tax collections, a 50% boost over the $4.2 million in collections this year.

“It’s a seismic shift in the tax base itself,” Lake Park Mayor Roger Michaud said. “We’re happy that it’s here and we look forward to seeing what we can do with this newfound revenue source.”

He and town commissioners had urged the developer to get its Certificate of Occupancy to mark the completion of construction before year-end so the town could take advantage of the tax boost this year.

“That is what I’m asking Santa Claus this year,” Michaud said at an October meeting. “Because my wife won’t let me get me a new car or a new truck. … But a Certificate of Occupancy from Nautilus 220 is a win-win for everybody.”

This year, he has the same hope for AvalonBay’s 279-unit Avalon Northlake Promenade rising at the old Twin Cities Mall site within town limits. Its financial impact won’t be as great, he said, but “it is a merry Christmas — and more — with AvalonBay.”

What is the county’s most valuable city?

Overall, Lake Park’s value rose 38.5%, from $1.29 billion to $1.78 billion. That places Lake Park squarely in the center of property values countywide, ranking 23rd.

Boca Raton, at $42.5 billion, and Palm Beach, at $37.5 billion, continue to have the highest valuations among the county’s 39 cities. Among north county cities, Palm Beach Gardens ranked fourth at $23.5 billion, Jupiter sixth at $19.5 billion and Riviera Beach ninth at $9.9 billion.

Also in the top 20, North Palm Beach, Juno Beach and Tequesta.

Countywide, the taxable value reached $365.7 billion, a 6.8% increase. Values have risen 75% since 2020, including three years with double-digit increases. Last year, the county valuations rose 7.7%.

The rise in property values has resulted in higher tax payments, even with most cities and counties reducing or at the very least maintaining their tax rates. The rising costs have fueled Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call to reduce or eliminate property taxes, particularly for residents with a homestead exemption.

He has called a special legislative session starting June 1 to consider increasing the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 and eventually to $500,000, which would spare owners of homes valued at those new levels from paying any property taxes.

That means those homeowners would make no property tax payments to support schools, police, fire, parks, libraries and the other services they count on local governments to provide, assuming the Legislature goes along and the measure can win support from 60% of voters in November.

Tax roll growth tops $5 billion

Countywide, new construction topped $5 billion for the third straight year. West Palm Beach, which is among the most active cities in attracting high-rise residential construction, had the greatest growth in new construction at $750 million.

Smaller towns dominate among those having the greatest percentage rise in total valuation, with Lake Park topping the list at 38.5% followed by the growing community of Westlake, at 22%. Among big cities, only West Palm Beach cracked the top 10, at a 9.3% growth rate.

The valuations are preliminary because municipalities have a month to review them for accuracy and taxpayers have a chance to contest them before the end of the year.

The valuations are the first step in budgeting for local governments, as officials next must determine the tax rate. Tax bills are a combination of the tax rate multiplied by a percentage of the property’s value. The county and most cities depend on property taxes to pay for a large proportion of their spending.

Two towns in Palm Beach County, Glen Ridge and Cloud Lake, both off Southern Boulevard near Palm Beach International Airport, have no property tax.

How they rank in value



Boca Raton, $42.5 billion

Palm Beach, $37.5 billion

West Palm Beach, $27.7 billion

Palm Beach Gardens, $23.5 billion

Delray Beach, $20.9 billion

Jupiter, $19.5 billion

Wellington, $13.8 billion

Boynton Beach, $11 billion

Riviera Beach, $9.9 billion

Royal Palm Beach, $5.3 billion

Highland Beach, $4.28 billion

North Palm Beach, $4.05 billion

Lake Worth Beach, $4 billion

Greenacres, $3.52 billion

Juno Beach, $2.76 billion

Manalapan, $2.53 billion

Palm Springs, $2.43 billion

Tequesta, $2.37 billion

Lantana, $2.2 billion

Gulf Stream, $2.04 billion

Westlake, $1.96 billion

Ocean Ridge, $1.95 billion

Lake Park, $1.78 billion

Palm Beach Shores, $1.03 billion

Atlantis, $812 million

Jupiter Inlet Colony, $731 million

Loxahatchee Groves, $729.9 million

Belle Glade, $721 million

South Palm Beach, $630 million

Hypoluxo, $608 million

Mangonia Park, $475.9 million

Lake Clarke Shores, $467 million

Village of Golf, $437 million

Haverhill, $205 million

Pahokee, $151 million

South Bay, $127 million

Briny Breezes, $116 million

Glen Ridge, $40.5 million

Cloud Lake, $17.8 million

How they rank in new construction



West Palm Beach, $749.7 million

Palm Beach Gardens, $610.8 million

Boca Raton, $573 million

Lake Park, $419.3 million

Delray Beach, $305.9 million

Westlake, $262.5 million

Palm Beach, $179.9 million

Royal Palm Beach, $157.6 million

Jupiter, $131.2 million

Boynton Beach, $82.4 million

Wellington, $80.4 million

Palm Beach Shores, $69.7 million

Lake Worth Beach, $69.3 million

North Palm Beach, $34.5 million

Palm Springs, $31.9 million

Tequesta, $17.5 million

Riviera Beach, $16.5 million

Mangonia Park, $15.3 million

Lantana, $13.7 million

Juno Beach, $13.2 million

Loxahatchee Groves, $12.2 million

Highland Beach, $10.9 million

Belle Glade, $8.1 million

Greenacres, $8.1 million

Ocean Ridge, $6.5 million

Village of Golf, $6 million

Manalapan, $5.5 million

Haverhill, $5.4 million

Jupiter Inlet Colony, $3.9 million

Gulf Stream, $2.7 million

Hypoluxo, $2 million

Lake Clarke Shores, $985,337

Pahokee, $434,916

Glen Ridge, $90,980

Atlantis, $60,282

South Bay, $16,245

Cloud Lake, $10,256

South Palm Beach, $0

Briny Breezes, -$23,003

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.