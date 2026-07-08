After pushback, West Palm Beach puts breaks on its aggressive downtown growth plans

West Palm Beach is putting the breaks on its aggressive downtown growth plans. Following intense pressure from outspoken residents, Mayor Keith James announced he is pausing a planned overhaul of downtown development rules.

The proposed downtown plan would have allowed towers up to 25 stories along Flagler Drive and reduced parking requirements.

It received push back from organizations like the Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA), a nonprofit led by a volunteer board of directors.

After meeting this week with DNA and the West Palm Beach Residents Coalition, which represents more than 30 local associations, Mayor James agreed to postpone votes until fall.

James said the city will create a more inclusive and transparent process. City officials aim to give residents direct access to staff and technical experts before decisions are made.

"Our downtown belongs to everyone, and its future should be shaped through meaningful collaboration with the people who live, work, and invest in our community," James said in a statement.

"While there are many different opinions about what our downtown should become, I believe we can all agree on one thing: the process must be transparent, inclusive, and worthy of the public's trust.”

READ MORE: West Palm Beach Commission votes 4-1 to appoint Related Ross exec to Downtown Development Authority

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