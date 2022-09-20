FIU celebrates 50 years of classes

When Florida International University opened its doors 50 years ago , nearly 6,000 students were enrolled for the first day of classes. Since then, FIU’s enrollment has grown to nearly 10 times that.

In the process, it’s become one of the largest public universities in the country – and has earned a national reputation for creating opportunities for Black and Latino students and those from low income backgrounds.

When FIU first opened on Sept. 19, 1972, there were no dorms, no sports teams, no palm tree-lined plazas. Built on the site of what had been the Tamiami Airport, an old control tower stood guard over the fledgling campus. The tower still stands today, but the school has grown rapidly around it, adding programs in architecture and engineering, a medical school and a law school.

On Monday, hundreds of students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on the steps of Primera Casa – the school’s very first building – to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

“From the very beginning, FIU was intent on meeting and exceeding its expectations. And in every step of the way and in every turn, we certainly did,” said Interim President Kenneth Jessell. “Our incredible momentum and our focus on student success, excellence and opportunity have placed FIU among the nation’s most prestigious universities.”

Kate Payne / WLRN / FIU mascot Roary the Panther poses for photos during an event celebrating the school's 50th anniversary.

FIU is one of the fastest rising universities in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report , which boosted the school’s ranking to number 72 among the nation’s public universities.

The school has also gotten accolades for its track record of helping first generation students and poor students succeed.

According to the latest rankings, FIU is number 4 in the nation for social mobility , a metric which tracks graduation rates of Pell recipients – students who come from very low income backgrounds.

Standing outside Primera Casa on Monday, senior Michael Clarke, Jr. noted that FIU hasn’t been around as long as Florida State University or the University of Florida. But they prefer it that way.

“I feel like it’s one of the most modern colleges in Florida,” Clarke said. “I like a school that’s so diverse and so liberal.”

Clarke, who is Black, is majoring in biology and has their eyes set on medical school. The diverse demographics of FIU were a big draw for them.

“I see people who look like me very frequently. I don’t feel out of place ever,” Clarke said. “I like that.”

According to the university , 61% of students identify as Hispanic, 13% identify as Black and 4% as Asian or Pacific Islander. The school’s students come from all 50 states and some 142 different countries .

Samaria Popote is a junior who’s majoring in chemistry. She recently transferred from Miami Dade College and says the process has been a smooth one. She says she’s found community in groups like Black Women in Medicine.

Popote said friends encouraged her to join and she was excited to meet other students with similar interests. “Especially people who look like me,” she added.

