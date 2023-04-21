Rain, flood damages to Broward public schools may top $10 million

The cost of damage to Broward County Public Schools from last week’s devastating rains and floods will likely exceed $10 million, with nine schools requiring major repairs, according to school officials.

The flooding caused damage at a dozen schools, but the nine that suffered the worst were in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood. Schools were reopened Monday after being closed for two days.

Among the hardest hit schools: Parkway Middle School in Lauderhill, mainly its theater.

Principal Angeline Flowers said that students at the performing arts magnet school were in the middle of a production of a play called The Wiz.

"We had to cancel the show,” she told reporters Thursday during a tour of the school with several board members.

At Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, the weight room and auditorium are so damaged that students aren’t being allowed to use it.

Principal Michelle Padura said the district acted fast to replace drywall and install ventilation to prevent mold, but there are still months of work ahead to restore it.

“The auditorium is completely gutted,” said Padura, who said the auditorium sustained up to 3 feet of flooding.

Gerard Albert III / WLRN Broward school board members Debbi Hixon and Sarah Leonardi tour the damage to Stranahan High School.

School board members Sarah Leonardi, Debbi Hixon and Jeff Holness, who toured the schools with reporters on Thursday, said they hope the state and federal government will help cover the costs of repairs.

"We're hoping that FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] will come in because [Broward] was declared a state emergency. But we do have non-allocated reserves that would hopefully be able to to help us recoup whatever we're spending out right now," said Hixon.

Staff from FEMA have descended on the area to do damage assessments and calculate what federal aid may be needed. Gov. Ron DeSantis last Thursday declared a county−wide state of emergency.

The worst of last week’s massive rainstorm happened April 12. The area witnessed record rainfall amounts in a matter of hours, ranging from 15 inches to 26 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm forced the closure for nearly two days of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and disrupted operations at Port Everglades, leaving long lines at area gas stations throughout South Florida.

According to Broward school district officials, the nine schools with the worst flooding damage were:

Attucks Middle

Olsen Middle

Parkway Middle

Seagull Alternative School

Steven Foster Elementary

Stranahan High

Walker Elementary

Westwood Heights Elementary

Whiddon Rogers Education Center