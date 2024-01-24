'What we do transforms lives': Second grade teacher named Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year

To her second grade students at North Beach Elementary School, Melissa Abril-Dotel was already the best teacher. But now it’s official — she is Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement was made Tuesday evening, Abril-Dotel, who is known simply as Ms. Dotel to her students, said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her 24 students.

“Oh my goodness. I know there’s going to be screams and they’re going to come to give me a big hug! It’s going to be a lot for us,” she said with a laugh.

“Right now I’m on a cloud. I’m so happy!”

Kate Payne / WLRN Melissa Abril-Dotel gives a speech at an awards banquet after being named Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year on Jan. 23, 2024. She teaches second grade at North Beach Elementary School.

Dotel has been in the classroom for 18 years and says she was inspired to go into the profession by her childhood teachers. Their empathy, love and care helped keep her going after her mother died when she was a young girl.

Their influence inspires her to this day.

“When we return to our schools tomorrow morning, let’s remember to see our students as whole and complete — as people filled with potential, personal dreams and meaningful stories,” Dotel said in a speech at the awards ceremony.

In her nearly two decades of teaching, Dotel has worked to make sure her students feel seen, heard and celebrated. Now she gets to share that philosophy across the district.

“What we do is critical. What we do is important. What we do transforms lives,” she said.

Abril-Dotel husband Oscar and her daughter Chloe — as well as Dotel’s large extended family and two of her students — cheered her on at the banquet Tuesday night.

More than 1,000 teachers, students, district officials and family members gathered to celebrate the finalists for the district’s Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year — Juan Gabriel Martin, who's a music teacher at Citrus Grove K-8 Center.

Along with the title, Dotel got a cash award of $3,500 — and the keys to a new Toyota Corolla.

Now she’ll go on to compete to be Florida’s Teacher of the Year.

WLRN's education reporter Kate Payne recently spent a morning at North Beach Elementary with Dotel last week and saw firsthand why she is beloved by her students and colleagues.

Watching Melissa Abril-Dotel at work is like watching a master conductor — when everyone in the orchestra knows their part.

“Ok good morning boys and girls!” Dotel greeted her second graders on a recent morning.

Kate Payne / WLRN Melissa Abril-Dotel checks her second grade students' work while teaching three digit subtraction in her classroom at North Beach Elementary School.

“Good morning Ms. Dotel!” they replied.

“Ready to listen?” she asked.

“Ready to learn!” the class cried.

“Ready to Listen, Ready to Learn” is one of the mantras in Dotel's classroom. She’s been teaching for 18 years and says that she and her students kind of have their own language — complete with little catchphrases and hand signals.

“We have chants in our class to get them back on track. We have sign language, so they feel that they're seen and heard,” she explained. “Because a lot of times just waiting to raise their hand, they don't get as many chances to verbalize what they want to say. So they say it through our signs! Which is … I agree, yes, no, listen.”

Sitting in on Dotel’s class on a recent morning, I could see the sign language rippling through the class, as kids quietly flashed their hand signals, showing they were listening and ready to jump in.

Dotel and her students picked up a lesson on conflict resolution right where they had left off the day before.

“Can someone remind us, what is a conflict? Pierce?” she asked.“It's a problem,” a student named Pierce replied.

“It's a problem that you're facing,” Dotel said. “JJ, do you want to add to that?”

“Like a problem that you run into?” JJ said.

“Yeah. Something that you run into, that you don't really like,” Dotel said. “And then we talked about resolution. And some of you guys told me what you feel about resolution. Spencer?”

“Resolutions are … it's basically … it’s like a solution to your problem,” Spencer said.

Throughout the morning, Dotel was weaving in lessons on relationship building and emotional intelligence — even while the kids were playing musical chairs.

Kate Payne / WLRN A congratulatory sign hangs on the door to Melissa Abril-Dotel's second grade classroom at North Beach Elementary School.

When the music stopped, the students sat down at whatever desk was closest. On the desks, they found sheets of paper where their classmates had written about conflicts they’re facing in their own lives —like being left out at recess or dealing with an annoying brother.

“Ok! Read that problem that one of your friends is going through!” Dotel said.

The students’ task was to write down some advice about how to respond. For example, a kid who got into a shoving match on the playground should say sorry and talk it out.

“I believe in relationship-centered classrooms. So the first thing I do is I try to get to know my students. I want them to build bonds within each other. I want them to get to know their teacher,” she said. “And trust is a big thing. Being vulnerable with one another. And we learn from there.”

