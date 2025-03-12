South Florida students look to HBCUs as DEI cuts impact college plans

At William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, senior students like Angelo Crespo express a mix of hope and uncertainty about their college futures. The 18-year-old is excited to apply to various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), his first choice being Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee.

Still, as he plans for university, Crespo also faces a common fear: the unknown. As President Donald Trump continues to crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a complex and unpredictable landscape is emerging for prospective college students.

“I do fear it,” said Crespo, who attended the 5th Annual Miami Black College Expo, hosted by the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) . “It is kind of scary because as soon as we're seniors, planning to go to college, all these large changes are happening.”

A changing landscape

Only a day after taking office in January, Trump signed an executive order aimed at punishing educational institutions offering race or gender-based programs. Like companies racing to pull back from established DEI goals under conservative pressure, some universities have been quick to follow suit. The University of Miami, for one, began removing DEI-related content from its website, sparking backlash from students.

Uncertainties surrounding higher education have only grown since the U.S. Department of Education released a series of FAQs regarding its ‘Dear Colleague Letter’ last month. The letter, released Feb. 14, ordered federal-funded institutions to end race-based preferences in admissions, hiring, scholarships and other programs to comply with the Civil Rights Act and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida lawmakers have been implementing sweeping education reforms for years, reshaping both K-12 and higher education even before Trump assumed office for a second time. These reforms include expanded parental control over school curricula,and restrictions on race- and gender-based discussions through the Stop WOKE Act.

READ MORE: Florida's university leaders defend DEI restrictions

DEI initiatives in higher education have also already been severely restricted. Last year’s SB 266 banned funding for most DEI programs and coursework related to critical race theory. The Florida Board of Governors has defined DEI as any program that classifies individuals based on race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment based on such classification.

Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP, argues that dismantling DEI is part of a broader agenda to restrict opportunities for minority students.

“The systematic stripping away of DEI programs, coupled with book bans, curriculum restrictions, and attacks on academic freedom, represents an existential threat to our students’ future and to the very foundation of democracy itself,” she said.

She highlighted the NAACP’s ongoing advocacy work through its education committees, focusing on higher pay for teachers, defending free speech, and ensuring equal opportunities for Black and minority students in college admissions and scholarships.

Nevertheless, the law of the land has changed, and universities are complying with it. Florida International University eliminated its DEI office last year, while the University of Florida eliminated all of its DEI employee positions. Just last week, Florida State University began scrubbing DEI references from its website, including references to key words like “women,” “diverse,” “systemic” and “cultural relevance.”

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva for The Miami Times William H. Turner Technical Arts High School hosted the 5th Annual Black College Expo in Miami.

The rise in HBCUs

Taj Echoles, vice president of development at the mentorship-based nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida, predicts a shift toward HBCUs in the wake of today’s attack against DEI and race-based programming.

“Students accepted under DEI programs, which helped maintain diversity, are now being denied opportunities,” he said. “You're going to see an influx of students who would have possibly attended a Predominantly White Institution or state-funded schools go to our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Indeed, Echoles is onto something. With universities and colleges now forced to succumb to right-wing agendas, many Black and minority students are looking to HBCUs as a hopeful and welcoming alternative.

More than 50 colleges and universities, many of them HBCUs, were present during Saturday’s Black College Expo, also sponsored by 100 Black Men of South Florida. Like Crespo, many students chose Florida A&M University as one of their top choices.

Richard Gibson, a member of the Miami-Dade branch of FAMU’s National Alumni Association, emphasized how the institution continues to thrive despite national uncertainties surrounding higher education. He noted FAMU’s recent uptick in applications.

“As of December 4, FAMU had 20,000 applications. They're only going to accept about 1,600. FAMU is not in trouble anyway in terms of students enrolling,” Gibson said. “The fear here is that we may have too many students. They may have to turn down a number of students.”

Georgia’s Fort Valley State University is facing similar trends. Aaliyah Wilkerson, a recruiter for the HBCU, shared that enrollment and applications have increased in recent years. They are now facing housing shortages – a “good problem to have,” she said.

Georgia’s Fort Valley State University is facing similar trends. Aaliyah Wilkerson, a recruiter for the HBCU, shared that enrollment and applications have increased in recent years. They are now facing housing shortages – a “good problem to have,” she said.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board also recognized the critical role of DEI and the importance of HBCUs in today’s political climate.

“HBCUs have long provided a foundation of support, empowerment, and academic excellence, alongside other supportive programs and organizations committed to student success,” said Board Chairman Pierre E. Rutledge in a statement. “HBCUs continue to serve as vital institutions ensuring that students of color have access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Worries persist

Still, students entering college in today’s climate have an unclear road ahead of them. As HBCUs struggle to accommodate a growing demand, some applicants will inevitably be left out.

While the DoE’s FAQs clarify that cultural programs like recognizing Black History Month are still permissible, they deem race-based practices like affinity group housing and graduation ceremonies unlawful. Despite this, ambiguity remains, especially for students concerned about how these changes might impact their participation in diversity-related activities.

Taziaya Mitchell, a senior graduating this May, expressed her fears about losing financial aid.

“Financial aid helps a lot of people,” she said. “Without it nobody is going to be able to afford to go to school. It’s a big thing not just for Black people but for everybody who needs help to pay for college.”

Mitchell also questioned why students should pay for college at all.

“If we don't pay for elementary, middle or high school, why should we pay for college?” she asked.

Tyler Felton, aiming for a career in business, echoed her concerns.

“I don't see the reason to pay such a large amount for education,” he said. “Many people don't have enough money, and these cuts are making it harder.”

Parents are also worrying about how funding cuts may affect their children’s college prospects. But to Christine Theodore, a parent of a ninth-grader, it goes beyond DEI cuts.

“One of the fears is that (students are) going to learn the truth about how things are really difficult in this world. The DEI – it’s hard that they're doing this – but at the same time, it wasn't Black people that were affected. It's a big issue, but we were less than 1% affected,” Theodore said, naming other minority groups experiencing difficulties.

Mykita Cherry Prime, another FAMU alumnus, stressed the effect that fundraising can have on minimizing the impacts students feel from DEI cuts.

“We're trying to ensure that we close that gap,” she said.

Fighting back

Dr. Theresa Price, founder of NCRF, reflected on the current political landscape.

“When you really think back in history, DEI has been in and out over the years. I remember when we started the Black College Expo in California, affirmative action was banned. [Proposition] 209 passed, which banned affirmative action at state colleges. It's like we're just seeing a repeat of banning opportunities. It’s really just about restricting opportunities,” Price explained.

She stressed the need for educators and students alike to push back against these changes.

“We have to stand and say no, and we have to continue to push for what’s right,” she said. “Young people are the ones who will change this. Keep pushing, keep feeding your brain, and reach for the highest.”

NCRF has helped over 700,000 students, many first-generation, access resources for college. More than 1,000 students received acceptance letters at Saturday’s Black expo, while more than $5 million in scholarships were awarded.