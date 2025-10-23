Cell phone restrictions led to improved scores, behavior in Florida schools

A new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found Florida test scores and student behavior improved in the two years after the legislature passed restrictions on cell phones in class.

Beginning in 2023, as part of a collection of state laws known as the "Teachers' Bill of Rights," K-12 students were not allowed to use their phones during instructional time.

The report published this month initially found suspensions spiked in the policy's early adoption, especially amongst Black students.

But after the first year, disciplinary actions were down. By the second year, fewer Florida kids were absent from class and test scores had improved.

The report is a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research and distributed before peer review for comment and discussion, with the goal of reporting analytic results on the effects of policies.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who supported the legislation both in 2023, and a stricter cell phone ban in 2025, said the policy is a win for students but also teachers.

"Who wants to dedicate their life to sitting in front of a group of kids that all have their face buried in the phone," asked DeSantis.

DeSantis says the legislation restricting phones in class along with the "Teachers' Bill of Rights" have played an important role in encouraging more teachers to stay in the profession, and attracting new teachers to the field.

"I think that's important, because we want teaching to be something that people want to do," DeSantis said.

Listen to DeSantis' comments on the cell phone ban:

A law that took effect this July only strengthened these restrictions. Phones are now banned for elementary and middle school students all day, from the first to the last bell.

There are exceptions for students with disabilities, along with students who are English Language Learners. High schoolers can also have phones out if their teacher gives them permission when a phone is needed for a classroom activity.

Parents who oppose the ban have cited safety concerns, as parents might not be able to reach their child in the event of an emergency, like a school shooting.

Under the law, students must be allowed to go to the front office and make an emergency call, and they still have access to laptops and other forms of communication.

Some 30 states and the District of Columbia have joined Florida in restricting cell phone usage.

Click here to read the study.

