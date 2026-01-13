Florida Education Association wants Legislature to make major investment into schools, teachers

As the Florida Legislature convenes, the Florida Education Association (FEA) is demanding that legislators pivot from "anti-public education corporate interests" and prioritize a massive investment in the state’s struggling school system.

The FEA, the state’s largest union representing teachers and education staff, unveiled a legislative agenda Tuesday focused on three key issues: competitive compensation, the recruitment of high-quality educators, and the protection of academic freedom.

Union leaders framed this legislative session as a "critical turning point" for a state they argue has been hollowed out by decades of underfunding and policy failures.

"Decades of poor policy and underfunding have led to a lack of resources and support as well as extremely low pay," Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said in a statement to its members. "We know strong public schools are the heartbeat of our communities, but there is a disconnect with the policies that govern our profession."

Courtesy / Florida Eduction Association Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar

Central to the union’s demands is a dramatic overhaul of teacher pay. According to the FEA, Florida currently ranks 50th in the nation for average teacher salary.

The union is pushing for a "top ten" ranking, arguing that current wages have failed to keep pace with inflation and the rising costs of healthcare and childcare.

They also highlighted the issue of "wage compression," where veteran educators see little pay difference compared to new hires, a factor the union claims is fueling a statewide vacancy crisis.

The FEA said recent polling data shows that 85% of Floridians believe educators deserve higher pay. The union also noted that more than half of respondents across the political spectrum rank improving public education as a top state priority, alongside healthcare and infrastructure.

The legislative session begins amid a contentious national debate over school choice and privatization.

The FEA sharply criticized "corporate interests" that promote privatization, alleging such systems "drain our public schools of billions of dollars each year" and treat students as mere revenue streams.

Beyond pay, the FEA’s agenda includes a focus on the physical and intellectual environment of Florida’s schools. The union is calling for infrastructure improvements to ensure campuses are free of lead and mold, as well as protections for academic freedom in higher education.

"It’s time for lawmaker actions to match the needs of our communities," Spar said. "We need them to reverse policies that burden our public schools, freeing us to meet the needs of every child."

The FEA said it is launching its "Target Tallahassee" program, which will bring union members to the state capital throughout the session to advocate directly to lawmakers. They are also hosting weekly "Power Hours" to keep members informed on the movement of specific bills.