'We are not asking for the moon': The battle over raises for Palm Beach County teachers continues

The head of Palm Beach County's teachers union has hit out at district officials over an impasse that has kept pay raises on hold, calling the situation an "injustice."

The Classroom Teachers Association has been aiming for a 4.8% raise this school year. But the district countered with a 1.5% average raise and a one-time bonus as it seeks to adjust to a revenue shortfall of $66 million in its budget, driven by a loss of more than 7,000 students.

The union declared an impasse in November after the district's offer. Even after the state recommended a 3.5% raise, teachers have been kept in limbo since the district rejected the special magistrate's recommendation, with a final say on the matter still weeks away.

" We are not asking for the moon here — we're asking for what is reasonable," CTA president Gordan Longhofer told media on Monday.

Palm Beach is the third most costly county in the state in which to operate public schools, according to the Florida Price Level Index, which analyses the relative cost of personnel among Florida's 67 school districts. Palm Beach is the nation's 10th largest school district.

Over the years, salary negotiations between the teachers union, which represents more than 12,000 teachers, and the district yielded raises. Last school year, teachers got a 7% raise, and a 3.5% raise in 2022-23.

Average teacher pay in the district is $69,300, higher than the state average of about $55,000 because of the area's high cost of living.

In an email statement to WLRN, district chief of communications Sean Cooley said the district "is committed to the highest possible compensation given our financial constraints."

"The state funded only a 0.6% teacher raise this year. The School District worked hard to go further, proposing a raise package for teachers five times that amount," Cooley said. "Accepting the Special Magistrate's recommendation would result in 250 employees losing their jobs and students losing support programs due to the recurring cost added to the budget."

Cooley cited the budget shortfall at the hands of the drastic drop in enrollment.

Longhofer acknowledged the hardship presented by under-enrollment and shared the concern it poses to the district. He commended the district for its ability to put money away for a trying time such as this, but now is the time to use it, he said.

"I submit to you: The rainy day is here," Longhofer said.

Growing disagreement

The arduous salary negotiation process between the Palm Beach County school district and the teachers union has wedged a rift.

Longhofer said teachers feel Superintendent Mike Burke isn't being considerate of their salary needs amidst inflation.

" They do feel that he turned his back on them when it came to the rejection of the special magistrate's recommendation," Longhofer said.

Because of that, the school board has the final say in the matter, which is expected to be addressed at a school board hearing on May 6, at 2 p.m.

However, the scheduling has added insult to injury for teachers, who will still be on the clock at that time and would have to take time off to attend and voice their opinions.

Teachers "really can't believe" the scheduling, Longhofer said. "It seems he wants to silence them at the final hearing, not to mention prevent them from being present of the school board considers its most consequential decision in this entire process."

READ MORE: Impasse declared for first time in over a decade in Palm Beach County teacher salary negotiations

When convening an impasse hearing, the board members will act like a court and consider evidence presented into the formal record by both parties. The district has said this is consistent with state law.

Historic impasse

On Nov. 5, the CTA filed a request for a special magistrate to the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission, the agency that handles public employee labor disputes.

The union hadn't declared an impasse on salary negotiations in over a decade.

The district requested CTA skip the special magistrate to expedite the process, but the union declined. The special magistrate hearing was in February. Now, the final resolution is expected at the school board's special meeting in May.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest association of professional employees, will be at the meeting supporting the CTA, Longhofer said.

" I love the work that he has done for public education statewide and I'm looking forward to his presence on behalf of us," Longhofer said.