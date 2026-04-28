Miami Dade College launches 'EmpowerU,' its first summer camp for neurodivergent kids

Miami Dade College announced Tuesday the official launch of EmpowerU Summer Camp, the institution’s first-ever program specifically tailored for neurodivergent children.

Neurodivergent is a term used to describe people whose brains function, learn, and process information differently than what is considered typical. Conditions include autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and others.

The initiative, spearheaded by the MDC School of Continuing Education and Professional Development, kicked off Tuesday afternoon at school's large Kendall campus.

Developed in partnership with the Supreme Twins Foundation, the camp aims to provide a structured, supportive environment for a demographic that is often underserved by traditional summer programming.

Unlike standard recreational camps, EmpowerU is designed to be an "innovative initiative" that prioritizes the holistic development of its attendees. According to the college, the curriculum focuses on social and emotional development, essential life skills and inclusive community building.

In a statement, MDC President Madeline Pumariega said the program is a natural extension of the college's core values.

“At Miami Dade College, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, equity and access to educational opportunities for all,” she said. "The EmpowerU Summer Camp represents an important step in our mission to create spaces where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The collaboration with the Supreme Twins Foundation — a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to neurodivergent advocacy — ensures the program remains grounded in the lived experiences of local families.

Ilieva Valdés, president of the Supreme Twins Foundation, said the MDC partnership was born out of a pressing community need for specialized resources.

“For us, this collaboration is very special," she said. "It comes from the heart and from the real needs of our families.”

The camp joins a suite of broader summer offerings at MDC, signaling the college's intent to lead in "community-responsive programs" that champion lifelong learning for all types of learners.

Parents interested in enrollment in the EmpowerU Summer Camp or seeking more details can contact MDC by phone at 305-237-2161 or visit the EmpowerU Summer Camp website.