Miami-Dade school board greenlights plan to find new superintendent

As the Miami-Dade County school board gears up for the search for a new superintendent, members on Wednesday voted on a multi-part plan for the process.

The board is moving forward with an internal search to capture candidates who could potentially lead the country's third largest school district.

The five-part plan establishes a loose timeline to follow and directs district staff to execute some steps, including setting the price tag. The search is to cost no more than $30,000 the board decided. The last internal search for a superintendent, in 2022, cost $10,000.

At the meeting, board chair Mari Tere Rojas said the superintendent pick is "the most consequential decision we are going to make."

Current superintendent Jose Dotres has less than a year left in the seat, as laid out by his contract. His tenure is planned to end Feb. 14, 2027.

Antonio White, president of the United Teachers of Dade, spoke to the board about the importance of the decision for classrooms.

"From our perspective, what matters most is that this process stays grounded in what's happening in our schools every day," he said. "Our educators and staff are looking for stability, consistency and leadership that understands what it takes to run a system as large as, as complex as this."

The board had met last week for a six-hour discussion to come up with the search plan. The follow-up conversation at Wednesday's regular board meeting went on for four hours.

A large part of the debate focused on an alternative action plan board member Danny Espino presented to his colleagues. Though largely similar to the original presented plan, the changes Espino proposed struck a nerve. Ultimately, his proposal was successful, with amendments.

This is the search plan the board approved:



The general counsel is to find an "independent facilitator" that has "knowledge of the district and community" to work with the chief human capital officer to develop an internal search process for the next superintendent. The report to the board has to have a proposed timeline, established goals and follow-up actions that will be presented at the May 6 board committee meeting. The new superintendent is to be named by the start of next school year, Aug. 13, 2026, or as soon as possible.

Make a website for community members to review documents, policies and board actions concerning the search process by May 13. The page will also have a section available for website users to submit written comments concerning the search.

Set the preliminary search budget that's not to exceed $30,000. If more funds are needed, the general counsel needs to bring it to the board.

A special school board meeting is planned for next week on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:00 p.m. to hear from the public and discuss and approve the job description and "leadership attributes" for the next superintendent. Supplementals needed at that time will be provided by the general counselor and chief capital officer.

Send invitations to representatives of the following groups to receive their input at the April 29 special meeting: The five labor unions and the two professional associations The leadership council of the Miami-Dade County Parent Teacher Association /Parent Teacher Student Association Student Government Association representing the students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Community-based organizations Citizens participation groups The business and industry associations The chief auditor and/or members of the Audit and Budget Advisory Committee Anyone unable to accept the invitation, unable to attend or send a representative to the April 29 special meeting.

Shutting down speculations

State Rep. Alex Rizzo, R-Hialeah, earlier this year told the Miami Herald he could be in the run for the district's next leader. Rojas seemed to allude to that, saying it's not accurate, but didn't name Rizzo outright. "There are no hidden agendas on this board," she said firmly. "We understand that public trust is earned, it is not given."

Vice chair Monica Colucci echoed the sentiment. The search "is not political and it is not based on outside narratives," she said. "It relies solely on governance." She also brought up some of the challenges the district faces, such as under-enrollment and financial stress, and said her faith in current leadership has been shaken, particularly on the communication front.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed or supported members Colucci, Danny Espino, Mary Blanco and Roberto Alonso. Rojas is considered allied to the conservative majority.

Sitting leader

Under Superintendent Dotres, Miami-Dade County Public Schools achieved a record-high graduation rate of 93.1% for the 2024-25 school year, including charter schools. It was higher than the prior year and the district called it "the highest graduation rate in history."

Dotres' experience in education stretches across county borders in South Florida. He's had a number of education roles in Miami-Dade County schools, including teacher and assistant superintendent. In Broward County, he was chief academic officer and, prior to his current tenure, he was deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.

He began serving as chief of the country’s third largest school system in 2022 after former leader Alberto Carvalho left to head the Los Angeles Unified School District.