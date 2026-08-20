New chief of schools for Miami-Dade County starts next month

Incoming Miami-Dade County superintendent Rafael Villalobos is set to start his tenure in two weeks, months earlier than originally expected.

The start date outlined in his contract with the school district is Sept. 2., the Miami Herald reported.

The School Board agreed on a contract with Villalobos, who is currently South Region Superintendent, at Wednesday's special board meeting.

Villalobos, 54, promises to "make sure that Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to be the beacon of this community," he said at the meeting, "the lighthouse that people can look at and know that Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to build amazing, amazing individuals."

READ MORE: As Miami-Dade students return to class, Superintendent Jose Dotres expects no major enrollment drop

Villalobos is stepping into the role sooner than was originally expected, as current superintendent Jose Dotres' contract set the end of his tenure to Feb. 14, 2027.

Instead, Dotres will depart from the role Sept. 1 and stay with the district until Oct. 11 as “Senior Transitional Advisor to the Superintendent," according to the Herald.

Villalobos' salary will be $385,000, a slight bump from Dotres’ starting salary in 2022, but still below the current chief's compensation.

He doesn't plan to fully retire from education.

On the first day of school last week, Dotres said he's not planning on leaving education.

" I'm retiring from this wonderful school district, but I'm not retiring," he said. "I have plenty of, I believe, energy, plenty of desire and just a passion to continue working in whatever way I can to help enjoy or make sure that I contribute to what public schools will look like in the future."

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