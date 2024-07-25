What you need to know about deadly rip currents in South Florida

With the unrelenting heat of this summer, for many the ocean is more appealing than ever.

And though spiny sea urchins, stinging jellyfish and shark attacks are usually the ocean hazards people fear when going to the beach, the Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue says rip currents are actually one of the greatest dangers for beachgoers. And they account for the most beach rescues every year.

According to the U.S. Lifesaving Association, approximately 100 people drown from rip currents every year in our waters — and more than 80% of beach rescues involve rip currents.

So far this year, the National Weather Service reports 28 deaths from rip currents in U.S. waters, and 10 of those have taken place in Florida.

Simply put, a rip current is a channel of water pulling you out to sea. However, in South Florida rip currents usually come with wind chop, also known as wind waves.

“So it's not like it's just a channel of water pulling you out to sea and flat water where you can just keep your head out of the water,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Gio Serrano. “You have wave action or wind chop coming over and going over your head. So you're not breathing normally.”

Rip currents can be as narrow as 10 to 20 feet, but they could also be up to 10 times wider. They begin to slow down as they move beyond the breaking waves, but sometimes extend for hundreds of feet beyond the surf zone.

“They can flow faster than even an Olympic swimmer,” said Robert Molleda, the meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service office in South Florida.

READ MORE: Dangerous rip currents possible headed into 4th of July holiday

Summer is the time of the year when the NWS sees the most rip current incidents because more people at the beach means there’s more exposure to rip currents. But rip currents are a hazard year-round in South Florida.

“We’ve had rip current rescues and we've also unfortunately had rip current fatalities in pretty much practically every month of the year,” Molleda said.

“We’ve got to make sure that people are informed before going to the beach,” he added.

Go to a beach with lifeguards

Experts say the most important thing you can do is go to a beach with a lifeguard.

“ The statistics over the last several years nationwide indicate that the chances of drowning at a guarded beach with a lifeguard on duty are extremely low compared to when there are no lifeguards on duty,” Molleda said.

Most lifeguard towers have a number displayed on the front and/or back. Make note of that number, as well as the closest entrance, building or restaurant so that responders who are trained can find you promptly.

“The best thing anyone can do is go to a beach with lifeguards,” Serrano said. “I understand that that's not necessarily a possibility everywhere, but if there's a nearby beach that has lifeguard protection, it's worth the extra drive.”

Lifeguards will also tell you if they’ve seen rip currents at a particular location at the beach and what are good spots in the water.

“We understand that you're coming to the beach after a work week and you're tired and just want to relax and not be told what not to do,” Serrano said. “So lifeguards are trying to give you an option if there is one available, or a safer spot for you and your family to go and get in the water at.”

Here is what else you should know about rip currents:

Why can it be hard to detect when there is a rip current?

It’s because most people don’t know what to look for. Rip currents tend to look to the untrained eye like a good spot, a safe area from the waves.

“Lifeguards are actually trained to see this behavior and they go and they make what we call a preventative action — which is when we call people out of the water, explain to them where the rip current is, how the rip current looks and what to look for in order for them not to get caught in a rip current if they haven't gotten caught in one yet,” Serrano said.

Should I attempt to rescue someone caught in a rip current?

Lifeguards advise to seek assistance from them first, but if there is no one on duty, call 911. If possible, throw an object that floats to the person in trouble in the water.

“Don’t go out and become a victim yourself,” Serrano said. “Oftentimes people will try to be a good Samaritan and go out and try to save a child and end up saving the child and them drowning. The would-be rescue ends up becoming a fatality.”

What should I do if I’m caught in a rip current?

Seek help — raise your hand or wave. But don’t fight the current.

The NWS recommends letting the current take you out as far as it’s going to take you — it typically takes people between 50 and 100 yards.

Once you are no longer being pulled away from shore, they recommend swimming parallel to the beach until you reach the shore. Not to swim directly against the current.

What warning systems are in place?

Beaches have a flag system that is similar to the traffic light system:

Green “go” — means low hazard because there’s always potential for hazard since it’s a marine environment.

Yellow “slow down” — means moderate rip currents and/or surf conditions.

Red “stop” — means high hazard of rip currents and/or surf or wave action.

With an additional color:

Purple — means there’s marine life that can sting or hurt you.

If there is a rip current, lifeguards will also try to get your attention one way or another — whether visually, audibly like with with whistles, air horns and flag signals.



How to prepare for a beach day

Check the forecast. Rip current statements are issued on the National Weather Service website on days when there are rip currents taking place and when they are expected.