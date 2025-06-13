Galapagos tortoise Goliath celebrates his 135th birthday and his first Father's Day

One of the oldest fathers in history is turning 135 on Father’s Day.

That’s Goliath, Zoo Miami’s Galapagos tortoise. He and his mate, Sweet Pea, welcomed a hatchling earlier this month—making Goliath a first–time father.

Zoo Miami’s Communications director Ron Magill said this marks a first for them too since it is the first time in the zoo's history a Galapagos tortoise hatched out.

"This Sunday on Father’s Day he’ll be celebrating his 135th birthday, making him the oldest animal at Zoo Miami," he said.

Goliath has been at the zoo since 1981. Zoo Miami has submitted an application to the Guinness Book of World Records to document him as the oldest first-time father in animal history.

