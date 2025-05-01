Florida Legislature passes bill barring pickleball, golf and hotel developments at state parks

The Florida Legislature has voted to ban building things like pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels at state parks.

The House unanimously approved legislation, HB 209 , preventing such developments on Thursday. The Senate did the same the day before.

"We put real plans in place to make sure that for generations to come our state parks will be preserved, they will be protected, and they will be here for millions of Floridians and visitors from around the world to come and enjoy," said Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, a bill sponsor.

The measure came in response to a state plan last year that would have put such developments in some Florida parks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis eventually pulled that plan after significant public outcry. He said it was "going back to the drawing board."

The bill bounced between the chambers with back-and-forth modifications, and at some points there was uncertainty whether it would make it across the finish line.

But it now heads to DeSantis' desk. Whether he will sign it is still unknown.

It would take effect on July 1 if he does.

