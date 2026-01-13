Environmentalists brace for 'session of sprawl on steroids' in Tallahassee

As the 2026 legislative session kicks off in Tallahassee on Tuesday, environmentalists are already bracing for impact as they're concerned about some proposed bills.

For example, a proposal would prohibit local governments from adopting their own rules on water quality, wetlands or controlling pollution.

Another would mandate that any developments larger than 10,000 acres can override existing zoning laws. And it would have to be approved - with no input from the public.

Gil Smart of the environmental group Friends of the Everglades has a warning: If you thought last year's slew of bills paving the way for more development were bad, you should brace yourself for another round.

"I have never seen so many pro-development, quote unquote bills, bills designed to streamline the permitting process, cut local governments out, reduce their authority, cut local citizens out of the planning process. It's stunning." Gil Smart of Friends of the Everglades

"It's the session of sprawl on steroids," he said during a legislative preview webinar. "I have never seen so many pro-development, quote unquote, bills — bills designed to streamline the permitting process, cut local governments out, reduce their authority, cut local citizens out of the planning process. It's stunning."

He said another bill would greenlight developments of 10,000 acres or more. If it meets "certain criteria," it would have to be approved - with no input from the public.

That would be Senate Bill 354, introduced by state Sen. Stan McClain of Ocala.

Smart said this bill is especially egregious.

"Your opinion is unnecessary and irrelevant because as long as they check these boxes, they get to get its administrative approval with no public input. That's outrageous, and Floridians should not permit, should not stand for that sort of thing and hopefully they won't." Gil Smart of Friends of the Everglades

"You've got a project right down the street from where you live that's going to encompass 10,000 acres. More, maybe 20,000 acres, and if it checks certain boxes, you don't get a say at all in whether that project is approved," he said. "Your opinion is unnecessary and irrelevant because as long as they check these boxes, they get to get its administrative approval with no public input. That's outrageous, and Floridians should not permit, should not stand for that sort of thing and hopefully they won't."

Smart said, "one size does not fit all" when it comes to protecting the environment.

"The local government closest to the people is more in tune with exactly what the community wants and the community needs, and what sort of protections ought to be implemented to protect the things the community values," he said. "Bills like this just kill all of that."

And Smart said what may be the "single worst bill filed this legislative session" has been dubbed by opponents as the "I Hate Clean Water bill." That would be Senate Bill 718, filed by state Sen. McClain and House Bill 479 from state Rep. Randy Maggard of Dade City.

It would prohibit local governments from adopting their own rules on water quality or quantity, pollution control or wetlands and preempts all authority to the state.

A similar bill was introduced last year, and it died in session.

But, there is hope, Smart said. Enough people opposed plans last year to build golf courses and pickleball courts on state park land that the bill was withdrawn.

"One aide to a legislator told us — flat out told us — that they got more phone calls on the state parks issue than they've gotten on any other issues ever," he said, "And that includes hot-button social issues like abortion."

