South Florida families are facing food insecurity at higher rates than the country overall

South Florida is facing a problem that only becomes more difficult during the holidays. Residents here are not getting enough to eat.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department, the share of people in Florida facing food insecurity is higher than the share of those facing hunger nationwide. And the problem is especially acute in South Florida.

In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Countries, more than 1.2 million people, almost a tenth of the population, and 13% of children, aren’t getting enough food during normal times of the year, let alone what we expect in order to make this time of the year a celebration.

“These past years have been extremely difficult for a lot of families,” said Paco Vélez, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Feeding South Florida, speaking on the latest episode of The South Florida Roundup.

“Families are really getting frustrated [with] not being able to find food [or] afford food … It was extremely important for us to get food on the table for families this holiday to ensure that they had something to celebrate.”

The inflation experienced in recent years is certainly a prime culprit, but so is the low-wage economy our region has been stuck in for generations. Vélez says that higher costs overall are creating a difficult situation for families to live in.

“They’re struggling to put a roof over their head, putting fuel in their car, just putting cleaning goods in their cupboards. These are the things that are costing a lot more money,” he said.

While paying an extra $10 or $15 for something may not be a lot for some, it makes a big difference for the families his organization serves, he explained.

Photo courtesy of Feeding South Florida / Miami Herald Paco Velez, the chief executive officer of Feeding South Florida, says the need for food assistance has increased in South Florida.

'Even middle-class families'

The nonprofit CEO said it has become increasingly difficult for families to come by food items like protein and whole grains due to their cost. So much so, that he says there are people who wouldn’t normally need assistance reaching out to his organization.

“It's becoming increasingly difficult to live in South Florida if you're making less than $60,000 a year. Especially for a family of four. So we're seeing a lot more of the upper-lower class or even middle-class families coming to our doors,” he said.

The acute food insecurity crisis affects parents and children alike.

Vélez says some kids tell him they don’t want to go on holiday breaks from school because they won’t have enough food on their tables. Some parents skip out on meals just so their children can have food every night. It’s a sacrifice that affects not only their health but also how they perform at their jobs.

With the holidays approaching, the issue of food insecurity becomes even more difficult for families to cope with.

“[Parents] want to make sure that their children grow up not knowing that they're struggling with food. They want their children to grow up experiencing the holidays. Experiencing family, friends, fellowship,” said Vélez.

“They want to shelter their kids as much as possible. So this becomes extraordinarily difficult for our families when they're trying to balance food and providing a great holiday season for their children.”

