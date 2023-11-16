Need help putting food on the table for the holidays? Where to get help in South Florida
In a storeroom at United Way Miami, volunteers load box after box of Thanksgiving essentials — enough for 2,200 families.
Every year, volunteers and organizations across the region work to put more meals on the table, especially during the holiday season. Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23.
Overall, about 9% of South Floridians don’t have enough to eat, according to the food bank Feeding South Florida. Among children, the rate rises to about 13%.
Karla Hernandez, senior vice president of development at United Way Miami, said food insecurity remains a daily struggle for many working families.
"These are families that work one, two, three jobs just to make ends meet — those are the families that we are helping. They’re hard workers. They are our neighbors," Hernandez said.
Below is a list of organizations across South Florida that are distributing food to families in need.
If you would like to volunteer your time, you can find some opportunities through Volunteer Florida, or if you want to donate supplies, you can also find a list of United Way agencies in Florida here.
Broward County
What: Mount Olive Baptist Church Free Food Distribution
Where: 1530 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last
What: South Promo Free Food Distribution
Where: Grace Alone Ministries | 1900 SW 35th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last
What: Turkey distribution
Where: Festival Marketplace | 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach 33073
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. until supplies last
Other: Contact number 954-979-4555
What: Free Turkey and food distribution at Fall Fest 2023
Where: Carter Park | 1450 West Sunrise Boulevard Fort Lauderdale 33311
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. until supplies last
Find additional info here.
What: Miramar Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution (city residents only)
Where: Miramar Armory-Florida Army National Guard | 5001 Flamingo Road Miramar, FL 33025
When: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register online here.
Miami-Dade County
What: Vice Chairman Rodriguez Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Where: Tropical Park | 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10 a.m. until supplies last
What: Farmshare Thanksgiving Food Drive
Where: St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church | 6100 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
When: Friday, Nov.17 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
What: Turkey Drive
Where: Peterson's Harley Davidson | 19825 South Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL, 33157
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
What: The City of Miami Free Food Distribution
Where: Curtis Park | 1901 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33125
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last
What: District 2 Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway
Where: Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m.
What: Orange Bowl Family Fall Fest Free Food Distribution
Where: Harris Field Park | 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 9:00 a.m. until supplies last
What: Drive-Thru Food Distribution
Where: Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65 Street, Hialeah, FL 33013 (Enter through Palm Avenue)
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive hosted by Fulford United Methodist Church
Where: 1900 Northeast 164th Street North Miami Beach, FL 33162
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last
Additional info here.
What: Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway events
When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)
Where: Oak Grove Park | 690 NE 159th Street Miami, FL 33162
Residents are encouraged to preregister here.
What: Turkey Giveaway & Food Distribution
Where: The Way Miami | 14105 Southwest 184th Street Miami, FL 33177
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What: Thanksgiving Bash by Vous Church
Where: Charles Hadley Park | 1350 Northwest 50th Street Miami, FL 33142
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sign up here.
What: Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway events
When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)
Where: Arcola Lakes Senior Center | 8401 NW 14th Avenue Miami, FL 33147
Residents are encouraged to preregister here.
Monroe County
General Florida Keys food and nutrition resources here.
Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County list of food pantries here.
What: 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Where: University Preparatory Academy | 2101 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL, 33407
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 7 a.m. until supplies last
More info here.
What: Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
When: Monday Nov. 20, 2023 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach | 100 W. 20th Street Riviera Beach, FL 33404