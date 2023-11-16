Need help putting food on the table for the holidays? Where to get help in South Florida

Kate Payne / WLRN Examples of Thanksgiving essentials like stuffing, rice, green beans and mashed potatoes, are packed into boxes distributed by United Way Miami volunteers to families experiencing food insecurity.

In a storeroom at United Way Miami, volunteers load box after box of Thanksgiving essentials — enough for 2,200 families.

Every year, volunteers and organizations across the region work to put more meals on the table, especially during the holiday season. Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23.

Overall, about 9% of South Floridians don’t have enough to eat, according to the food bank Feeding South Florida. Among children, the rate rises to about 13%.

Karla Hernandez, senior vice president of development at United Way Miami, said food insecurity remains a daily struggle for many working families.

"These are families that work one, two, three jobs just to make ends meet — those are the families that we are helping. They’re hard workers. They are our neighbors," Hernandez said.

Below is a list of organizations across South Florida that are distributing food to families in need.

If you would like to volunteer your time, you can find some opportunities through Volunteer Florida, or if you want to donate supplies, you can also find a list of United Way agencies in Florida here.

Broward County

What: Mount Olive Baptist Church Free Food Distribution

Where: 1530 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

What: South Promo Free Food Distribution

Where: Grace Alone Ministries | 1900 SW 35th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

What: Turkey distribution

Where: Festival Marketplace | 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach 33073

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. until supplies last

Other: Contact number 954-979-4555

What: Free Turkey and food distribution at Fall Fest 2023

Where: Carter Park | 1450 West Sunrise Boulevard Fort Lauderdale 33311

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. until supplies last

Find additional info here.

What: Miramar Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution (city residents only)

Where: Miramar Armory-Florida Army National Guard | 5001 Flamingo Road Miramar, FL 33025

When: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register online here.

Miami-Dade County

What: Vice Chairman Rodriguez Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Where: Tropical Park | 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10 a.m. until supplies last

What: Farmshare Thanksgiving Food Drive

Where: St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church | 6100 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

When: Friday, Nov.17 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: Turkey Drive

Where: Peterson's Harley Davidson | 19825 South Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL, 33157

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: The City of Miami Free Food Distribution

Where: Curtis Park | 1901 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33125

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

What: District 2 Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway

Where: Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m.

What: Orange Bowl Family Fall Fest Free Food Distribution

Where: Harris Field Park | 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

What: Drive-Thru Food Distribution

Where: Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65 Street, Hialeah, FL 33013 (Enter through Palm Avenue)

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive hosted by Fulford United Methodist Church

Where: 1900 Northeast 164th Street North Miami Beach, FL 33162

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last

Additional info here.

What: Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway events

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)

Where: Oak Grove Park | 690 NE 159th Street Miami, FL 33162

Residents are encouraged to preregister here.

What: Turkey Giveaway & Food Distribution

Where: The Way Miami | 14105 Southwest 184th Street Miami, FL 33177

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Thanksgiving Bash by Vous Church

Where: Charles Hadley Park | 1350 Northwest 50th Street Miami, FL 33142

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up here.

What: Gratitude Feast and Turkey Giveaway events

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)

Where: Arcola Lakes Senior Center | 8401 NW 14th Avenue Miami, FL 33147

Residents are encouraged to preregister here.

Monroe County

General Florida Keys food and nutrition resources here.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County list of food pantries here.

What: 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Where: University Preparatory Academy | 2101 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL, 33407

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 7 a.m. until supplies last

More info here.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

When: Monday Nov. 20, 2023 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach | 100 W. 20th Street Riviera Beach, FL 33404