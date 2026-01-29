Proposed private cattle grazing on state lands moves along in first public hearing

A bill that would require managers of state-owned conservation lands such as public parks to consider cattle grazing when developing or updating land management plans was approved in the House Natural Resources & Disaster Committee on Wednesday.

The proposal (HB 1421) sponsored by Rep. Jon Albert, R-Frostproof, says that any lands determined to be suitable for cattle grazing must be described in the land management plan and allowed to be leased for such purpose. If no portions of the land are deemed “suitable,” the management plan must explain that decision.

It is the word “suitable” that prompted angst among some Democratic members of the committee.

“Suitable is in the eye of the beholder,” said Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton. “Someone might not be a suitable boyfriend for your daughter. That might be your opinion but not your daughter’s. So everyone can have a different idea of what suitable is.”

Albert said that what lands are deemed suitable would be up to the state’s Acquisition and Restoration Council.

While only a few members of the public spoke out against the bill, the Sierra Club Florida Chapter sent out an action alert urging its members to oppose the measure, warning it would harm sensitive wildlife habitat and undermine conservation management on public lands.

Skidmore said she had received 600 emails opposing the measure.

Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, is a cattle rancher himself and called it a “common-sense bill.”

“What we’re really going to be talking about is dirt roads, roads that have grass growing on them, and that the state now pays people to mow,” he said. “And instead of taking taxpayer dollars and paying someone a lot of money to mow it at a two or three-week interval, we’re just going to let the cows eat the grass. And the advantage that will come from that is that we will produce beef from something that otherwise gone to waste. And that will increase the amount of beef produced in Florida.”

Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg, was one of two members of the committee who opposed the measure. She said the proposal needs more guardrails — or, literally, fences. “I want to make sure that we are maintaining parks for public access. For water quality. For wildlife and conservation and just making sure that those goals are aligned.”

Five state parks now feature cattle grazing as part of their management plans and maintain cattle grazing agreements: Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, Colt Creek State Park, Alafia River State Park, Lake Kissimmee State Park, and St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.

In addition, three of Florida’s five water management districts offer Cattle Grazing Land Leasing Programs that allow lease holders to temporarily keep public lands in production while maintaining the property in a manner consistent with the land management requirements, according to a House analysis.

A companion measure (SB 1658) has been filed in the Senate by Keith Truenow, R-Tavares.

