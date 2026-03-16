Feeding South Florida to distribute food to workers affected by partial government shutdown

As the partial government shutdown passes the one-month mark, a food distribution for affected federal employees will take place on Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the employee parking lot at Miami International Airport.

The local hunger relief organization Feeding South Florida will host the allocation, providing fresh produce and shelf-stable food items to eligible participants. Government employees and contractors must present valid TSA identification to receive assistance.

“During this difficult time amid the partial government shutdown, we are doing whatever we can to help put food on the table for federal employees who are facing missed or delayed paychecks,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida.

The Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, shutdown on Feb. 14 after lawmakers failed to negotiate a budget deal to fund the agency or agree on changes to how immigration officers operate. Many of the Transportation Security Administration’s roughly 64,000 employees are considered essential workers and must remain on the job.

Some TSA officers have been working without pay since funding for DHS lapsed on Feb. 14. Workers have already missed part of one paycheck, and many security officers weren’t paid at all on Friday, March 13.

The increase in food demand from government employees comes as many families are already struggling with higher inflation, rising fuel prices and increased housing costs.

According to Feeding South Florida, more than 1.2 million people in South Florida are food insecure, and 1 in 9 individuals remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal.

“These individuals dedicate their lives to serving our country,” said Vélez. “In times like this, we must come together to support them and their families until they can receive the pay they’ve earned.”

