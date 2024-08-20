Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine trounces six challengers to win re-election

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava crushed a large field of challengers in Tuesday night’s primary to win re-election and avoid a Nov. 5 runoff.

With 80% of precincts reporting, Levine Cava had collected 59% of all votes, according to the Miami-Dade Elections website. She only needs more than 50% to return to office without having to compete again in November.

Six candidates challenged the incumbent mayor to manage one of the nation’s largest and diverse counties and oversee its $11.7 billion budget, and thousands of employees.

“I am truly humbled and honored by the vote of confidence, and the trust the voters placed in me to serve another four years as your Mayor," she said in a statement. "Through the hard work, unwavering commitment, long hours and hot days, we marked a decisive win, despite facing six opponents who attacked us, lied about our progress and the incredible work we have done.

"We knew from day one, we were going to be a people powered campaign once again, committed to vision, integrity and a continued promise to deliver results," she said.

"I am ready and promise to continue doing the work that needs to get done" she said rattling off a litany of public policy issues.

"We will double-down on our housing challenges, invest in our infrastructure so we can be future ready, prioritize healthy and safe communities and ensure we are a resilient county that protects and preserves our environment.

"We will continue to partner with our business community so together we can chart a path for progress to take on challenges big and small."

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried applauded the victory, noting that Levine Cava is the county's first woman mayor.

“After four years leading one of the largest, most complex, and most important counties in the country, Mayor Levine Cava has proven herself a bold leader capable of delivering results for the people of Miami-Dade County," said Fried in a statement. "Her vision, integrity, and commitment to results shows through in her work — she’s lowered crime, tackled the affordability crisis head on, prioritized the environment, and strengthened the local economy.

Levine Cava was heavily favored to win re-election against several challengers, including Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid and former Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger.

Among the mayor’s most bizarre challengers in the non-partisan race was firebrand Cuban-American and social media influencer Alex Otaola, who hosts YouTube shows that draws in audiences across Cuba and across the entire Cuban diaspora, from Miami to Madrid. He raised more than $120,000 through the end of July from a staggering 14,000 donors.

Despite Otaola’s popularity on the web, he was in a distant third place, with 11.6% of votes, trailing Cid (221%) and Levine Cava (59%), according to the latest elections data.

During the campaign, Levine Cava landed the coveted endorsement of the Miami Herald Editorial Board, which described her as the kind of “leader who will balance our economic, social and environmental needs.”

Cid, one of Levine Cava’s strongest opponents, had racked up endorsements from the Miami Young Republicans — a partner group of the Florida Republican Party — and endorsements from development groups and small business owners.