U.S. House District 27: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection over Baez-Geller

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 27th Congressional District, defeating Miami-Dade County School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller.

"WE WON!" she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thank you to voters of FL-27 for sending me to DC for a 3rd term," she wrote. "I’ll continue to be your voice, fighting for you! We have a lot of work to do: fix the economy, reform immigration & fight socialism at home & abroad."

U.S. House District 27 covers areas of downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, Little Havana, Coral Gables, Kendall, and Cutler Bay.

Salazar represents a Miami-Dade district that has swung toward Republicans in recent years.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016 by double digits, former President Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2020.

The Associated Press declared Salazar the winner at 7:22 p.m. EST.

