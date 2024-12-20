South Florida lawmakers join House members to pass funding bill before government shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON — Hours to go before a midnight government shutdown, the House approved a new plan late Friday from Speaker Mike Johnson that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but drops President-elect Donald Trump's demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.

Johnson insisted Congress would “meet our obligations” and not allow federal operations to shutter ahead of the Christmas holiday season. But the day's outcome was uncertain after Trump doubled down on his insistence that a debt ceiling increase be included in any deal — if not, he said in an early morning post, let the closures “start now.”

The bill was approved 366-34, and easily passed the Senate early Saturday morning.

The new 118-page package would fund the government at current levels through March and adds $100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in agricultural assistance to farmers.

Gone is Trump’s demand to lift the debt ceiling, which GOP leaders told lawmakers would be debated as part of their tax and border packages in the new year. Republicans made a so-called handshake agreement to raise the debt limit at that time while also cutting $2.5 trillion in spending over 10 years.

It's essentially the same deal that flopped the night before in a spectacular setback — opposed by most Democrats and some of the most conservative Republicans — minus Trump's debt ceiling demand.

Here’s a roundup of immediate statements from South Florida’s congressional delegation, which is composed of five Democrats and four Republicans. All nine voted to approve the spending bill.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz−Balart, R−Miami

"While imperfect, this bill provides critical disaster relief and support for American farmers,” Diaz−Balart said in a statement. “While I would have preferred committees to pass their own bills through the Chamber rather than tack it on to a vital appropriations bill, when considering my district, the State of Florida, and our national security overall, the benefits far outweigh the critiques.”

“This bill provides disaster relief funding for Florida and other disaster-stricken states. Additionally, it includes specific language encouraging a block grant program for citrus under the Trump administration that will revitalize the state's already struggling citrus industry,” he said. “Continuing resolutions are far from ideal, but this measure ensures President Trump has a say in shaping the final funding bills for fiscal year 2025.

My statement following the passage of American Relief Act, 2025. pic.twitter.com/od7ydPx7FH — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) December 20, 2024

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D−West Palm Beach

“With the vote tonight, we responsibly keep the government open, and Florida and other areas of the country get much-needed disaster relief from the tornados and hurricanes that damaged homes and businesses,” Frankel posted on “X.”

With the vote tonight, we responsibly keep the government open, and Florida and other areas of the country get much-needed disaster relief from the tornados and hurricanes that damaged homes and businesses. — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) December 20, 2024

U.S. Rep Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami

"Proud to have voted for The American Relief Act of 2025 providing much-needed disaster-relief funding to our State of Florida, providing aide to our farmers in Homestead and the Redlands, & guaranteeing our selfless servicemen and women are paid!" Gimenez posted on "X."

🚨NEWS —> Proud to have voted for The American Relief Act of 2025 providing much-needed disaster-relief funding to our State of Florida, providing aide to our farmers in Homestead and the Redlands, & guaranteeing our selfless servicemen and women are paid!🇺🇸 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) December 20, 2024

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D−Miami Gardens

Courtesy / U.S. House of Representatives U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens

“Our most basic duty as Congress is to keep the government running because a shutdown is never worth the cost. Denying pay to our troops, TSA workers, and millions of Americans who depend on government services is inexcusable" Wilson said in a statement. "This bill to keep the government open even includes over $10 billion in disaster aid for those impacted by the hurricanes this year in Florida."

“But let’s be clear: we didn’t have to pass this bill at the eleventh hour before government closes," she said. "We had a bipartisan deal to keep the government open. Then House Republicans, taking their marching orders from Elon Musk, threw it all away to push us to the brink of a shutdown.

"I’m deeply disappointed this bill stripped out critical measures like the Haitian Economic Lift Program and proposals to ease everyday costs for working families," she added. “The American people deserve better than being ruled by the whims of out-of-touch billionaires — billionaires pulling the strings while hardworking Americans get crushed.”

WLRN Staff contributed to this report.