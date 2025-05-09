Billboard ad campaign in Miami-Dade targets President Trump, calling him 'wannabe dictator'

A new billboard calling out President Donald Trump as a “dictator” was posted Friday along eastbound of the Dolphin Expressway, SR 836, one of a nearly dozen billboard ads critical of Republicans in South Florida.

“Donald Trump, who repeatedly promised to be a Day 1 dictator, proves with every passing day and action that he truly is a wannabe dictator,” said Chris Wills, a spokesman for Keep Them Honest, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that has targeted Republican members of Congress in South Florida for supporting the president’s deportation agenda.

“Our Members of Congress have a duty to use the checks and balances granted to them by our Constitution, to ensure that we will not ever allow in the USA, a wannabe dictator to take control of our Democracy, not even for one day,” Wills said in a statement on Friday.

The latest billboard “will be a daily reminder to everyone traveling on the Dolphin Expressway of the danger to our democracy that Donald Trump now represents in the White House,” the group said.

Keep Them Honest is one of two groups bashing Republican lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Miami, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami — with its billboard ad campaign. All are Cuban-Americans.

Latino Miami-Dade Democrats recently launched a billboard ad campaign calling out “traitorous Republican Cuban American politicians,” saying they are failing to protect tens of thousands of immigrants in South Florida from being deported under the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

The first billboard went up last month along the Palmetto Expressway between Doral and Hialeah.

A second billboard ad off the Florida Turnpike and SW 88th Street popped up to support the Cuban-American politicians.

The counter billboard ad was produced by a group of “Cubans with I-220A,” according to Telemundo 51. That billboard called out the “real traitors” as the late Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the late Hugo Chávez and Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega.